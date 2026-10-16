The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh over objectionable remarks made at a concert. Rejecting his plea for a delay, they warned a Look Out Circular might be issued if he fails to appear for the fourth time.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has rejected rapper and music producer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh's request to appear before it on October 22. He has been summoned to appear before the Cell today, October 16. The summons was issued after a person filed a complaint against Honey Singh over allegedly objectionable remarks made by the rapper during a concert, as per the Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Honey Singh is accused of making objectionable remarks during a performance, following which a complainant lodged a complaint with Maharashtra Cyber. According to Maharashtra Cyber sources, Honey Singh did not appear despite being summoned three times. He reportedly claimed that he was unable to appear because he was abroad.

Sources said that Honey Singh has been summoned again for questioning. A senior Maharashtra Cyber official said that if Honey Singh fails to appear this time as well, the process to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him may also be initiated.

Honey Singh sought additional time from Maharashtra Cyber to appear before the investigating officer after he did not turn up for questioning on October 5. He had been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber and was asked to appear before officials in connection with a complaint filed against him over allegedly objectionable remarks made during a concert.

According to the complaint, the remarks made by the rapper during the performance prompted the complainant to approach the authorities, following which Maharashtra Cyber issued a summons seeking his appearance for questioning. Honey Singh did not appear before the investigating officials as directed. The matter remains under investigation, and further details are yet to be received.

Previous Controversy and Delhi High Court Ruling

This is not the first time that the singer’s name has been tagged in a controversy. Earlier in May, Honey Singh was directed by the Delhi High Court to file an affidavit after the petition was moved by an organisation, Hindu Shakti Dal, alleging that the singer sang an objectionable song during his performance at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in 2025. On April 2, the Delhi High Court directed the Central Government to take down the URLs of the song Volume 1 of Honey Singh from all social media platforms and sharing platforms.

The Delhi High Court said that the song is obscene, vulgar and derogatory towards women, and it cannot be allowed in the name of artistic freedom and Freedom of Speech and expression. The song was released in 2006 by Honey Singh and Badshah, the petitioner said.

During the hearing on April 2, the bench said that this song is highly vulgar, obscene and derogatory towards women. It treated women as sex objects.

Advocate Rupali Panwar argued that the song is vulgar and is available on social media platforms. It is accessible even to children of tender age, which is harmful for them. In order to protect them, the song should be taken down immediately from all social media platforms, YouTube and sharing platforms. It was also submitted that Singer Honey Singh sang two lines from the song at a public concert in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 1, 2025. (ANI)