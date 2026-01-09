The teaser for Yash's movie 'Toxic' has become a huge hit, sparking a debate with both positive and negative reactions. Its release in English, targeting a global audience, has drawn significant attention.

The grand teaser for Rocking Star Yash's character in the movie 'Toxic' has become a massive superhit amidst mixed reactions. Released on Jan 8 for Yash's birthday, the 'Toxic' teaser has caught attention for several reasons. Additionally, Rockybhai is making waves at the national level.

1. Yash takes a bold step for the first time

The content has raised many eyebrows. Until now, Yash, who focused on family-oriented films, ensured there were no unpleasant scenes. But this time, he has taken a bold step, portraying a playboy-like character. Hence, both positive and negative opinions are emerging. However, Yash has already stated that this is a fairytale for grown-ups.

2. English Teaser - Aiming for a Global Stage

The teaser is entirely in English. The dialogue 'Daddy is home' has gone viral. It is said that through this, he is eyeing a global audience. The teaser for KGF 2 was also completely in English. Additionally, the Hollywood-level visual quality is a plus. Ravi Basrur's background score is another highlight.

3. Praise from Sandeep Vanga, Kiccha Sudeep

Yash's birthday and the grandly released 'Toxic' teaser have garnered immense appreciation. 'Animal' fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, 'The Toxic teaser has stunned me.' Sandeep Reddy is a master at creating toxic characters, and Yash has been praised by him. Kiccha Sudeep also tweeted his appreciation, writing, 'It always takes more time to go against the waves. May this new step take you closer to fortune. You have set your goal. Cheers.'

Record Views

The 'Toxic' teaser, featuring Yash in the role of Raay, was released on KVN Productions' YouTube channel and has garnered crores of views. Being released in English, the teaser has reached viewers of all languages. As expectations were high, the viewership is also high.

A Gangster Here Too

In the teaser, Yash is seen holding a gun, suggesting he might be playing a gangster role here as well. But this time, the costume has a Hollywood style. He could be an international gangster.

What are the teaser's pluses?

1. Grandeur. Visual quality. A sign of aiming for Hollywood.

2. The way Yash has taken a different step than before. Signs of going global.

3. The high expectations for Yash. This expectation itself leads to massive views.

4. Viewership from all language audiences. Discussion about the content. A viral teaser.

What are the teaser's minuses?

1. Condemnation for director Geetu Mohandas, who previously spoke against the neglect of women, for directing a steamy scene this time.

2. Criticism that since the Kannada language is not used, it is not a Kannada film but a film of a Kannada actor.