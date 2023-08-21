Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same

    Using her Instagram platform, Yashica Dutt penned a detailed message, addressing Zoya Akhtar and colleagues for failing to acknowledge her contribution to the Radhika Apte episode. However, now the writer herself has been accused of plagiarism. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Yashica Dutt accused of plagiarism herself after calling out makers of 'Made in Heaven 2' for same MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

    Amazon Prime Video's 'Made In Heaven 2' remains a buzzworthy series. Crafted by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan, the show garnered attention, particularly for an episode starring Radhika Apte. Critically, Dalit Author Yashica Dutt exposed the use of her content without credit in the series, leading to controversy around the show's ethical practices.

    Yashica Dutt, in turn, faces allegations of plagiarism. A legal scholar recently voiced on Twitter, accusing Dutt of using his work without seeking authorization. Sharing Dutt's news article, the scholar wrote, "Proprietary claims to ideas and stories are also characteristic of a system that rewards seemingly individual effort over interdependent ways in which ideas are conceived, shaped, formed, advanced, received, amplified, and encashed."

    ALSO READ: OMG 2: Film inspires Ulhasnagar Education Society to incorporate Sex Education in school curriculum

    "Amusing to note the obvious hypocrisy here—of @YashicaDutt’s failure to credit my article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019)," he tweeted further.

    Yashica Dutt posted an extensive Instagram message last week, tagging Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. In Made In Heaven 2's Episode 5, titled "The Heart Skipped a Beat," Radhika Apte portrays Dalit author Pallavi Menke. The episode revolves around a Dalit Buddhist wedding, highlighting the groom's family's discriminatory attitudes.

    Claiming that the episode is inspired by her life, Dutt wrote, "It’s been an overwhelming few days. Seeing my likeness on screen without warning or permission was a roller-coaster starting from thrill and excitement to sadness and loss. I continue to support @neeraj.ghaywan’s excellent work, whether now with Made in Heaven or Geeli Pucchi before. But this needs to be addressed."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yashica Dutt (@yashicadutt)

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral ADC

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details

    OMG 2: Ulhasnagar Education Society decides to incorporate Sex Education in school curriculum ATG

    OMG 2: Film inspires Ulhasnagar Education Society to incorporate Sex Education in school curriculum

    Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell MSW

    Miley Cyrus spotted as maid of honour at mom Tish Cyrus' wedding with Dominic Purell

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny vma

    Dream Girl 2: Jeetendra's playful flirty banter with Ayushmann Khurrana's character Pooja is funny

    Recent Stories

    Papaya to Pineapple kiwi 7 delicious fruits to help you lose weight gcw eai

    Papaya to Pineapple: 7 delicious fruits to help you lose weight

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral ADC

    BLACKPINK Concert: Lisa tackles wardrobe malfunction; her reaction video goes viral

    football Moises Caicedo's disastrous debut for Chelsea caps off transfer saga with farcical twist; sparks meme fest snt

    Moises Caicedo's disastrous debut for Chelsea caps off transfer saga with farcical twist; sparks meme fest

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur? vkp

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur?

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details vma

    Ananya Panday finally breaks silence on if social media trolling affects her; Know details

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon