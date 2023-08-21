Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG 2: Film inspires Ulhasnagar Education Society to incorporate Sex Education in school curriculum

     "OMG2," featuring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, has garnered significant attention since its release last week. The film has been praised as a compelling and thought-provoking piece, highlighting the importance of introducing sex education into the Indian curriculum. Following its release, numerous influential voices have emerged, advocating for the incorporation sex education into school syllabuses.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Recently, an educational society located in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, has taken a pioneering step by becoming the first to integrate sex education into its curriculum. In collaboration with Rekha Thakur, the Secretary of the Sindhu Education Society, a special screening of "OMG2" was organized. The event was attended by esteemed MLA Kumar, 184 teachers, and principals from approximately 15 schools in Ulhasnagar. Amit Rai, the writer and director of the movie, was also an honored guest. The screening received an overwhelmingly positive response from all present there.

    Subsequent to the screening, the Sindhu Education Society declared their intention to introduce sex education as a part of their academic offerings starting from the current academic year. This decision marks a significant triumph for the creators of the film. While the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has faced criticism for making cuts to the film, the educational society's response underscores the impact of the movie in prompting changes to educational norms. It is evident that India is prepared for substantial modifications to its educational system, as inspired by the film's resonating message.

    Amit Rai, present at the event, expressed his profound satisfaction, stating, ''“This is something I shall always cherish. The purpose behind making this film has been attained. I am so happy that the film is not just doing well commercially but our message has reached out to people at large and we are witnessing changes happening all around us. Nothing can be more gratifying than this.”

