Actor Yash delivered a powerful message on ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, saying true fans must respect every artist. While answering a Rashmika Mandanna-related question, his words won hearts and drew loud applause.

Kannada's own Pan-India star, Yash, recently appeared on the famous show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Every word he spoke was pure gold, but one particular line has caught everyone's attention. While all his answers were sharp, this one statement was incredibly mature. It tackled the big issue of 'star wars' among fans, a problem that desperately needs a solution in India.

The 'Aap Ki Adalat' Courtroom

In the 'Aap Ki Adalat' hot seat, Yash faced a volley of questions. One of them was about an incident from nine years ago involving actress Rashmika Mandanna. Back then, Rashmika, now known as the 'National Crush', was on a show with actor Rakshit Shetty. During a segment, she was pressured to name an actor who 'shows off' to win a gift hamper. She reluctantly named Yash. This sparked a huge controversy, and ever since, Yash's fans have held a grudge against her.

Here's how Yash replied to host Rajat Sharma's question!

When host Rajat Sharma brought this up, Yash handled it with class. He said, “Some of these shows are just silly. They give you a couple of options and pressure you to pick one name. Rashmika's answer was probably just that. Besides, she was brand new to the film industry at that time. Everything was new to her. She didn't know me personally and had little idea about the industry. We shouldn't take a comment she made as just an option so seriously. Anyway, my personality isn't defined by what others think of me.”

After this explanation, Yash said something that the whole world heard. The maturity in his words was so powerful that people everywhere are praising him. Fan wars are a sad reality in India, and especially in our Kannada industry. Hearing Yash's next words should make not just fans, but even other stars, sit up and take notice. He declared, “If you don't respect other artists, you are not my fans at all.”

Yash said this loud and clear for the world to hear on 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Yes, the comment came after a question about Rashmika Mandanna. But it was also a clear message to stop such questions in the future. Yash was telling fans to not fight with each other over someone else's opinion and to end the toxic arguments on social media. The studio audience burst into loud applause. And across the world, people who value good sense are giving him a silent standing ovation. Isn't this the kind of mature, humane thinking we need? What do you say?