Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal has criticised Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, calling it a “gutter show” that glorifies controversial personalities. He demanded a ban, but hardcore fans strongly opposed his remarks.

The Bigg Boss reality show started abroad and entered India years ago. It eventually reached Karnataka as well. People call it the biggest reality show on television today. A massive audience watches the daily fights, aggressive arguments, controversial contestants, and romance with great interest. Many social media users troll the program and call it the worst show on TV. But these same critics watch the episodes daily and drop negative comments. This actually gives the show even more popularity.

Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal has now slammed the Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss. He called the reality series a complete gutter show. He used harsh words and said the makers bring tainted people from society and turn them into big stars. The Hindi version "Bigg Boss 20" is currently airing on television. Salman Khan is hosting the season once again. Recently, Salman Khan slammed the body-shaming of actress Katrina Kaif. The superstar took off his t-shirt in the middle of the episode and gave a strong reply. He challenged the haters to troll him instead. Sunil Pal has now taken a direct dig at this incident.

Bigg Boss contestants deserve trolling

Sunil Pal spoke to the paparazzi recently. He demanded Salman Khan to stop this gutter show immediately. He stated that everyone on the program deserves heavy trolling. He lashed out and said, "Anyone in Bigg Boss deserves trolling, whether it is Salman Khan or a contestant." Sunil Pal added, "The miscreants who cause damage to society become stars in Bigg Boss. I believe this so-called cultured program hosted by Salman Khan for the last 17 years is called Bigg Boss." He alleged that boys and girls with major scandals enter the house and everyone is naked there.

Learn from Hanuman Ansh

The comedian further questioned the superstar's box office pull. He said, "We made Salman Khan a star. He exists because of the audience. You became a star because we watched hundreds of your films. We gave you too much publicity. The film 'Hanuman Ansh' was made on a budget of just two crore rupees, and it has come out very well. Your movies are not even making five hundred crore rupees now. You should feel ashamed. What kind of star are you?"

However, loyal Bigg Boss fans are expressing massive outrage over Sunil Pal's statements. They feel the comedian crossed the line. The fans stated that they love the Bigg Boss show and enjoy watching it daily. They told the comedian to simply stop watching the show if he hates it so much.