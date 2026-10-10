Fans are super curious about Yash's next move. The latest industry buzz says Rocky Bhai might lock a pan-India project with director Hanuma Reddy.

Sandalwood superstar Yash is keeping everyone guessing about his next big move. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will direct Rocky Bhai next. He became a massive pan-India sensation after the 'KGF' franchise. Now, the latest gossip in film circles suggests he is joining hands with a young Tollywood director.

Yash actually listened to a bunch of scripts after 'KGF' before finally greenlighting Geetu Mohandas's 'Toxic'. People have huge expectations from this movie, even though there is some mixed chatter about its box office prospects. Right on the heels of this, fans are wondering who will helm his next project. Rumors are flying thick and fast that new Telugu director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti has pitched a film to him.

Big buzz around Yash's next film!

Yash took a really long break after the massive success of 'KGF'. He is now shifting gears and focusing on fresh projects. Everyone wants to know if he is gearing up for yet another pan-India blockbuster.

Industry insiders say 'David Reddy' director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti recently narrated a script to Yash. Rocky Bhai apparently loved the storyline. Tollywood and Sandalwood circles are buzzing non-stop about this potential combo. However, neither Yash nor the director has made any official announcement yet.

Yash ready to roar as Ravana in 'Ramayana'

Yash is currently busy with one of Indian cinema's most awaited projects, 'Ramayana'. He is playing the powerful role of Ravana in this Nitesh Tiwari directorial. He is not just acting but also co-producing this epic saga.

He is also handling production duties for 'Toxic' alongside director Geetu Mohandas. Fans have sky-high hopes for this one, and they are super eager to see what kind of subject he picks next.

Who exactly is Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti?

Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti is currently directing actor Manchu Manoj in 'David Reddy'. This is his debut movie, but it has already grabbed a lot of eyeballs. The film features a solid lineup of veteran actors, including Samuthirakani and Ramya Krishnan, alongside Manchu Manoj.

'KGF' fame Ravi Basrur is composing the music for this film. Acharya Venu is handling the cinematography, while Supreme Sundar is choreographing the action sequences. Hanuma Reddy is working with a massive star cast and a highly experienced technical crew for his very first film. Industry folks expect him to strongly prove his directing skills with 'David Reddy'.

Will the Yash-Hanuma Reddy combo actually happen?

Yash already has a massive epic like 'Ramayana' and a highly anticipated film like 'Toxic' in his kitty. Naturally, fans are super curious about the genre of his next film. This fresh rumor about a project with Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti is definitely catching everyone's attention.

We have to remember that this is just industry talk for now. Yash and Hanuma Reddy have not confirmed anything officially. Fans will just have to wait for a formal announcement to know if Rocky Bhai is actually taking his next film on floors with this Tollywood director.