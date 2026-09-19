Box office tracker Sacnilk reported that Toxic released on 26 August 2026 and collected over 333.45 crore rupees worldwide so far. Some other reports claim the movie earned 341.39 crore rupees.

Toxic is still running in a few theaters right now. The movie will premiere on the ZEE5 OTT platform on September 25. The makers have not released any official box office numbers yet.