WWE: The Final Moments of the Last Few WrestleMania Main Events

WWE: WrestleMania main events are the grandest spectacles in WWE history. Relive the thrilling final moments of the last few showdowns that defined The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE: The Final Moments of the Last Few WrestleMania Main Events
Author
Vaishnav Akash
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

WWE: WrestleMania is where legacies are made and history is written. Each year, the main event delivers unforgettable moments that leave a lasting impact on WWE. From emotional triumphs to shocking betrayals, the closing seconds of these marquee matches have shaped the wrestling landscape. Here’s a look back at how the last few WrestleMania main events reached their epic conclusions.

Undertaker vs AJ Styles: W36 Saturday

At the 36th Wrestlemania, the Undertaker and AJ Styles competed in a Buried Alive match. In the final moments, the Deadman acknowledged AJ Styles for putting up a tough fight. After turning away, the Undertaker quickly snapped and kicked the Phenomenal One into the burial pit. He then climbed onto a vehicle and poured sand into the pit, thus winning the main event. #4 Drew MacIntyre dominates: W36 Sunday

In the next day's main event of Wrestlemania 36, Drew MacIntyre and Brock Lesnar fought for the WWE Championship. Drew MacIntyre went on to dominate the game and steal the show in the last moments. He performed three back-to-back Claymore kicks against Lesnar to finally win the championship.

Bianca Bellaire - W37 Saturday

In the Smackdown women's Championship match, Bianca Bellaire made history after defeating Sasha Banks. She performed KOD and pinned the Boss. Bianca Bellaire was emotional and she sold her win well in front of a large WWE crowd.

Heel Roman Reigns - W37 Sunday

Roman Reigns fought a dominant triple-threat match against Edge and Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship. In the final moments, Reigns unleashed his heel. Despite Edge's history with a neck injury, the tribal chief smashed the Rated R superstar's neck with a steel chair. He then threw Edge on Daniel Bryan and pinned them both thus delivering a statement victory.

Roman Reigns begins his streak - W38

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have had a renowned feud for years now. In the main event of Wrestlemania’s 38th edition, the duo fought hard for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns in the dying moments delivered a lethal spear and pinned Brock Lesnar for a win. This eventually began Reigns’ historic championship streak which lasted for years to come.

