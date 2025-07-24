RIP Hulk Hogan: A heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan, revisiting 10 unforgettable matches that defined his WWE career and immortalized the spirit of Hulkamania.

The world of wrestling is mourning the loss of one of its greatest icons. Hulk Hogan, the man whose name became synonymous with professional wrestling, passed away at the age of 71 on Thursday. Fans across generations remember him not just for his towering 6’7” frame and trademark blond mustache, but for the sheer electricity he brought to every arena he stepped into. For many, “Hulkamania” wasn’t just a slogan — it was an era, a feeling, a childhood memory etched in time.

Hogan’s journey from a young Florida musician to the face of WWE was nothing short of extraordinary. He transformed professional wrestling into mainstream entertainment, captivating audiences with his charisma, larger-than-life persona, and ability to connect with fans on an emotional level.

10 Matches That Immortalized Hulk Hogan

As we say goodbye to the Immortal One, we look back at 10 matches that defined his career and turned Hulk Hogan into the legend he is remembered as today.

1. Hogan vs. The Iron Sheik – The Birth of Hulkamania (1984)

In a single night at Madison Square Garden, Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to claim his first WWE Championship. With that victory, “Hulkamania” was born, and the wrestling world would never be the same.

2. Hogan vs. Andre the Giant – The Slam Heard Around the World (WrestleMania III, 1987)

Before 93,000 screaming fans, Hogan did the unthinkable: he body-slammed the 520-pound Andre. This match remains one of wrestling’s most iconic moments, symbolizing the unstoppable force that was Hulk Hogan.

3. The Mega Powers Explode – Hogan vs. Randy Savage (WrestleMania V, 1989)

A clash of brothers turned bitter rivals. Hogan’s match with “Macho Man” Randy Savage delivered drama, athleticism, and storytelling at its finest, cementing both men as all-time greats.

4. Champion vs. Champion – Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior (WrestleMania VI, 1990)

Two titans collided in a rare battle of good vs. good. Hogan passed the torch to Ultimate Warrior that night, but the respect and emotion on display made this one unforgettable.

5. Patriotism on the Line – Hogan vs. Sgt. Slaughter (WrestleMania VII, 1991)

Against the backdrop of the Gulf War, Hogan’s victory felt bigger than wrestling — it was a triumph of hope and unity, making it one of his most emotionally charged matches.

6. Hogan vs. Roddy Piper – The Rivalry That Made Hulkamania (The War to Settle the Score, 1985)

This MTV-broadcast match against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper brought wrestling into the mainstream, cementing Hogan as a pop culture megastar.

7. Hogan vs. Ric Flair – WWE Legends Collide (Raw, 1993)

When Hogan and Flair finally met on WWE’s flagship show, it was a showdown of two all‑time greats. The Nature Boy’s slick tactics clashed with Hogan’s raw power, giving fans a taste of the dream match they had always wanted under the WWE banner.

8. Hogan vs. The Rock – Generations Collide (WrestleMania X8, 2002)

A deafening crowd watched two eras clash. Fans roared for both men, making this one of the most emotionally charged matches of Hogan’s career.

9. Hogan vs. Triple H – The Sixth WWE Championship (Backlash, 2002)

At 48, Hogan turned back the clock to defeat Triple H, showing that Hulkamania could still run wild, even decades after its birth.

10. The Controversial Moment – Hogan vs. Kevin Nash (“Fingerpoke of Doom,” 1999)

Not all iconic matches are remembered for glory. The infamous “Fingerpoke of Doom” remains one of the most talked-about moments in wrestling history, cementing Hogan’s knack for staying relevant — even in controversy.

Remembering the Man Behind the Bandana

Beyond the bodyslams and bright lights was Terry Bollea — a man who deeply appreciated his fans. Hogan often credited the “Hulkamaniacs” for his success, saying, “They made me who I am.”

Today, those same fans are sharing their memories, from cheering him on as kids to quoting his famous words: “Train, say your prayers, and eat your vitamins.”

Hulk Hogan may have left the ring for the final time, but the spirit of Hulkamania — the belief in fighting back, standing tall, and never giving up — will live on forever.