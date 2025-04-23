In the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, actor Anupam Kher has voiced his strong condemnation, expressing both deep sorrow and intense anger over the brutal massacre.

The attack, which took place on Tuesday, left many tourists dead who had come to Kashmir to enjoy their holidays with their families.

Taking to his official X handle, Kher shared a heartfelt video condemning the tragedy.

In the video, he said, "Today, the massacre that took place with the Hindus in Pahalgam....Hindus have been killed one after the other. I do feel sad, but there is no limit to my anger and rage. There is no limit to my anger and rage."

Kher, who has been a vocal advocate for the rights of Kashmiri Hindus, went on to reflect on the long-standing struggles of the community in Kashmir, saying that the attack was reminiscent of the painful history faced by the Kashmiri Pandits.

He recalled the events depicted in the film 'The Kashmir Files', and said it is a work that some had dismissed as mere propaganda, but is a small part of the larger, untold story of the Kashmir Valley's painful past.

He continued, "They are choosing them, deciding their religion, and killing them. There are no words. Sometimes, words are incomplete and meaningless. Because what you are feeling is too much."

Kher also expressed his distress over the image of a woman mourning her husband's death, who was shot dead during the massacre.

The actor then called on Indian leadership, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, to take decisive action against those responsible.

He demanded that the terrorists be taught a lesson so severe that they would be unable to carry out such heinous acts for "generations to come".

"I would like to request the Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Narendra Modi, Mr. Amit Shah, and the entire government, to teach these terrorists a lesson that they will not be able to do such a thing for the next seven lives," he said in the video.

Kher concluded his video saying, "This is wrong. This is wrong. This is wrong... in any part of the world. But in our country, in Pahalgam, the massacre that took place today is very wrong."

He accompanied his post with a caption that read, "Wrong... Wrong... Wrong!!! Pahalgam massacre!! Words are impotent today!!"

<br>The tragic event has sparked outrage across India, with numerous public figures condemning the attack.<br>Actor Sonu Sood also took to his X handle to express his grief, stating, "Strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir's #Pahalgam. Terrorism should not have any place in a civilized world and this dastardly act is unacceptable. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and prayers for early recovery of those who are injured. Om Sai Ram."

Actor Sunny Deol shared his sentiments on Instagram, calling for an end to terrorism. "At this time the world should only think about ending terrorism because only innocent people are victims of it, humans need to look inside themselves. I stand with the families of the victims in this time of sorrow," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India early on Wednesday, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia following the attack.

PM Modi was initially scheduled to return later in the week, but made the decision to shorten his trip after receiving reports of the attack.

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, he held a high-level briefing at Palam Airport with senior officials, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a statement condemning the attack, the Prime Minister vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.
"I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected. Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice...they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable, and it will get even stronger," PM Modi said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was on an official visit to the US and Peru, also decided to cut short her travels in response to the tragedy.

This attack, considered one of the most significant acts of terrorism in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, has prompted strong reactions from political figures across the spectrum.

The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an intensive search operation in the Pahalgam area to locate and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

In the wake of the tragedy, widespread protests have erupted across India. Candlelight marches were held in several cities and towns, including Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, and Kupwara, as locals gathered to mourn the victims and express solidarity with the families affected.

In Jammu, members of the Bajrang Dal staged a protest demanding justice for the victims.
Additionally, residents of Khod village in Akhoor held their own candlelight march, further amplifying the national outcry against the attack.

The Government is yet to confirm the number of casualties in the incident.