Kareena Kapoor Khan led the 'Trophy Walkout' at the ICC Women's WC semi-final. Later, Jemimah Rodrigues' century and Harmanpreet Kaur's 89 powered India to a record chase of 339, beating Australia by 5 wickets to enter the final.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also the UNICEF India Ambassador, and Mithali Raj, former Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket team, led the 'Trophy Walkout' at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The actor took part in the Trophy Walkout before the semi-final match between India and Australia at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. During her participation, Kareena emphasised the need to promote equality and rights for every child through the Promise to Children campaign.

She also interacted with the players of the Indian Cricket Team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The actor shared the pictures from the stadium on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Being at the stadium today was so special ... the energy, the cheers, the love for women's cricket! It's moments like these that remind me why it's so important to let every child, especially girls, dream without limits."

Pictures of Kareena's light-hearted interactions with the players were also shared on the social media handle of ICC. @UNICEFIndia's national ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoyed some interactions with Indian Cricket Team players before the #CWC25 semi-final as she spreads the word on UNICEF’s #promisetochildren campaign pic.twitter.com/5qJFV0xKxN — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2025

India Storms Into Final With Record Chase

India's women's cricket team stormed into the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final, defeating the defending champions, Australia, by five wickets in a thrilling semifinal match.

Jemimah, Harmanpreet Power Victory

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars of the match, forming a crucial partnership that helped India chase down a massive target of 339 runs, the highest-ever run chase in women's ODI cricket.

India successfully chased down 338/10 from Australia, with 9 balls to spare, setting a new record for the highest successful run chase in Women's World Cup history.

Rodrigues played an unbeaten knock of 127 runs off 134 deliveries, including 14 boundaries.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 89 runs off 88 balls, including 10 boundaries and two sixes, and shared a 167-run partnership with Rodrigues.

A mesmerising century by Jemimah Rodrigues and her record-breaking partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India secure a spot in the ICC Women's World Cup clash against South Africa, beating Australia by five wickets in a nail-biting semifinal clash at DY Patil in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.