With return of 'Sex and the City': Here are 6 similar shows that might interest you on OTT

With the delightful news for fans about the Spin-off, these shows may help awaken the Sex and the City, spirit if you can’t get enough. By Mahalekshmi

They are back! Your favourite Girl-gang in New York City is here to give you another roller-coaster ride. With this new turn of events, the audience might need to refresh their taste and spirits.

Take a gander at these shows on Streaming platforms that reflect the spirit of Sex and the City, with great plotlines, characters, and visuals that will prepare you for the iconic return or just to wet your palette.

Emily in Paris (2020-)

Love the Fashion in SATC? Well, this is the perfect show for you! Created by Darren Star, this show does more justice to Paris than the last season of SATC. Following the character Emily who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity, this show becomes the perfect setting for a rom-com as she figures out her way of life.

Check out Emily in Paris on Netflix.

Gossip Girl (2007-2012)

Drama, Drama, Drama. This is your biggest takeaway from the show. Adapted from the book of the same name, the story is set in New York City and follows “the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite”, told through an anonymous blogger. With Blake Lively playing the lead Serena, this show is without doubt a wild ride.

Jane the Virgin (2015-2019)

A fan of the big love triangle surrounding Carrie? This show is your pick. The series follows a 23-year-old virgin who becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination. What ensues is a wild romantic rollercoaster as she becomes torn between her boyfriend and the father of her child. A parody of common tropes in Latin-American telenovelas.

Check out Jane the Virgin on Netflix.

Girls (2012-2017)

This is more than close to SATC in many aspects. Four Friends in New York City, trying to navigate through their life as they endure all the highs and lows. Created by Lena Dunham, this show is derivative from her own life in many ways, including financial isolation and making unfortunate decisions throughout their journey.

Four More Shots Please! (2019-)

Tackling the understanding of sexuality and the idea of sexual liberation, this show is inspired from SATC and carries similar themes. Four women live, love and discover themselves through friendship and tequila in Mumbai city. Their flaws coming alive in experiences is an extremely fun and entertaining watch.

The Bold Type (2017-2021)

Centered around a trio of millennial women, the series follows their journey being employes in a fictional women’s magazine Scarlet, as they navigate their careers, lives and relationships in the big city. Inspired by the life of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, the show is filled with fashion, city and journey of discovery.

