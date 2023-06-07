Entertainment

Avatar 2: 7 reasons to watch James Cameron's movie

The James Cameron masterpiece is Back! Setting the bar high for the stories to follow, catch the streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

13-year Wait

The anticipation for this movie has been built up to a bursting point. So, why would you miss out?

The Cast

With big names such as Kate Winslet and Sigourney Weaver, seeing their transformation will be a treat.
 

The Emotional Ride

With a great plot to look forward to, fans are still getting ready for the emotional turmoil the movie brings them.
 

Jake and Neytiri return

After the prequel events, fans have greatly interested in these characters. Their adoration is getting a boost.
 

CGI at its Best

Pandora gets a new makeover with better motion capture, and James Cameron again achieves the best.

Keeping up with the Story

This is your chance to go back to the prequel and then experience the tale in its entirety. Catch missed details or awaken the forgotten taste.
 

The Experience

Avatar films have promised to deliver their audience a visual and immersive experience. There is no doubt this has been achieved.

