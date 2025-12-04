The Winter Session of Parliament saw MPs like Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, and Chirag Paswan grab headlines for their stylish winter fashion choices, with pictures of their traditional and modern outfits going viral on the internet.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday, December 1, and with it, something completely different grabbed people's attention right from the first morning: the winter fashion choices of several MPs walking into Parliament. Pictures of their looks are now going viral on the internet, as people seem pleasantly surprised to see a stylish start to the session.

With the session now completing its fourth day, let's take a look at the politicians who didn't fail to impress with their fashion game at Parliament.

MPs Who Impressed With Their Fashion Game

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who has consistently showcased traditional looks at Parliament, arrived wearing a mango-yellow natural tussar sari with a magenta border. To beat the cold, the actor-turned-politician layered it with a long beige trench coat and carried a designer handbag. The look was simple, traditional, and winter-appropriate.

Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra also received a lot of appreciation for her sari choice. She opted for a yellow cotton sari, paired with pastel purple, pink, and green shades on the pallu, finished with neat tassels. She matched it with a contrasting grey blouse, keeping her overall look clean and elegant.

Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan went for something more relaxed and modern. Chirag arrived in a white striped kurta with folded sleeves and straight-fit jeans. A grey-and-black printed shawl added a warm winter touch. His photos went viral within hours.

Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi kept her outfit classic and simple, as always. She wore a blue sari paired with a grey shawl, giving a neat winter appearance that matched her regular style.

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi chose a magenta sari with a yellow border, teamed with a black coat for warmth. It was a clean and timeless winter look.

The session is expected to conclude on Friday, December 2025.