    Will Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal have court marriage? Here's what we know

    Is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal preparing for their wedding in Rajasthan? Will they be having a court marriage. Here's what we know about the same. Read to know further.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
    Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are preparing for their wedding in Rajasthan. The duo is all set to get married next month, and as per reports, the actress has taken a break from work. The rumours related to their wedding have been going on for months.

    Now if a report is to be believed as per Bollywood Life the rumoured pair will be having a court marriage in Mumbai before they head to Rajkasthan for a grand wedding ceremony at a plush resort in  Ranthambore. A close friend of the duo told  Bollywood Life that two wedding ceremonies would occur in Rajasthan. 

    Katrina's close friend previously had said that the fittings and trials were happening. The actress doesn't want any attention and media outside her building, so she's been going to her friend's place somewhere in Bandra. Katrina is very wary of any information coming out in the media and has kept her bridal team very tight. Every tiny detail is being shared on her private WhatsApp group, and outfit images and references are being discussed.

    Reportedly, the pair has purchased an apartment in Juhu on the 8th floor. A source close to ETimes has reported that the building allocates one entire floor to a family. The source also revealed that the decor of the house is being done, and Vicky-Katrina will be staying there in December.

    The report further claimed that Katrina had visited the home and had taken extra interest in the decoration. "Sometimes she comes with Vicky, sometimes alone," the source added. The pair is expected to become man and wife in December and have been dating for 2 years now.

    When Bear Grylls previously had asked Vicky Kaushal about his views on marriage he had said that he would like to get married at some point. He had also went ahead to describe that whoever made him feel home all the time, he would know that connect. He also said that there is that understanding, where two people love each other for their understanding and create a better version of themselves. 


     

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2021, 3:33 PM IST
