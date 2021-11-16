  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 6:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married in the first week of December in Rajasthan; check out the preparations that are going on

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    It is wedding season in Bollywood after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa; it is now time for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get hitched. All eyes are on their wedding that is reportedly happening in the first week of December.

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    The wedding is planned at a luxurious, palatial resort, Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur town, a 700-year-old fort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Jaipur district. ALSO READ: Here's how Vicky Kaushal's ex-Harleen Sethi reacted to his wedding news with Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    Last week we discovered that Katrina and Vicky got engaged (ROka) during Diwali at Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur’s home in Mumbai. Only the families of the couple were present at the hush-hush ceremony. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif wedding cards not out? Here's what we know

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    Katrina has now taken a break from her work and wanted to focus on her wedding and look perfect on her 'D" day. Katrina now has plenty of time to get the bridal glow for her wedding. She has also started trials of her bridal outfit. Like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and now the latest Patralekhaa, Katrina will be wearing a Sabyasachi bridal attire.  Also Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Will Salman Khan attend or give a miss? Read this

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    According to India Today's report, Katrina is doing all her trials at her friend’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Kat is very hush-hush about the whole planning, and she has been discussing and finalising things over WhatsApp messages. 
     

    Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests RCB

    It is said that around 125 special guests will attend Katrina and Vicky's December wedding. Salman Khan's family (sisters and mother), who is very close to Katrina will also be present at the grand event. The hotel rooms are already booked where they will stay, and special luxury cars have been provided for who's who of Bollywood. 
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi; gets Rs 1.5 crore to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi; gets Rs 1.5 crore to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

    Video Icon
    Sara Ali Khan gym look to Nora Fatehi desi avatar have a look at what the stars were doing in the city drb

    Sara Ali Khan’s gym look to Nora Fatehi’s desi avatar, have a look at what the stars were doing in the city

    Video Icon
    Nora Fatehi's latest lehenga worth Rs 1.39 lakh; girls you must check this out RCB

    Nora Fatehi's latest lehenga worth Rs 1.39 lakh; girls you must check this out

    Video Icon
    Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur photos that reveal Aditya journey of becoming Bollywood heartthrob drb

    Happy birthday Aditya Roy Kapur: photos that reveal Aditya’s journey of becoming Bollywood heartthrob

    Video Icon
    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess SCJ

    Happy birthday Aaradhya Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai's daughter turns 10, check cute photos of the princess

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy-ayh

    ICC 2024-2031 tournaments announced: India to host 3 events, Pakistan to stage 2025 Champions Trophy

    Video Icon
    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS] SCJ

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya glows in haldi ceremony [PHOTOS]

    Video Icon
    Indicators suggest economic recovery now taking hold, consumption demand making comeback: Shaktikanta Das-dnm

    Indicators suggest economic recovery now taking hold, consumption demand making comeback: Shaktikanta Das

    Video Icon
    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details RCB

    Sushant Singh Rajput's 5 family members killed in Bihar road accident; read details

    Video Icon
    Average income of individual increases by 6 7pc with every year of education Study gcw

    Average income of an individual increases by 6.7% with every year of education in India: Study

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon
    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif love saga here is how they fell in love drb

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s love saga; here is how they fell in love

    Video Icon
    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more RCB

    Wedding special: Things Indian brides hoped they knew about first night and more

    Video Icon