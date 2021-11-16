Katrina Kaif wedding details: Actress all set to be called Mrs Vicky Kaushal in front of 125 guests

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly getting married in the first week of December in Rajasthan; check out the preparations that are going on

It is wedding season in Bollywood after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa; it is now time for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get hitched. All eyes are on their wedding that is reportedly happening in the first week of December.

The wedding is planned at a luxurious, palatial resort, Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur town, a 700-year-old fort near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in the Jaipur district.

Last week we discovered that Katrina and Vicky got engaged (ROka) during Diwali at Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur's home in Mumbai. Only the families of the couple were present at the hush-hush ceremony.

Katrina has now taken a break from her work and wanted to focus on her wedding and look perfect on her 'D" day. Katrina now has plenty of time to get the bridal glow for her wedding. She has also started trials of her bridal outfit. Like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and now the latest Patralekhaa, Katrina will be wearing a Sabyasachi bridal attire.

According to India Today's report, Katrina is doing all her trials at her friend’s house in Bandra, Mumbai. Kat is very hush-hush about the whole planning, and she has been discussing and finalising things over WhatsApp messages.

