    Will Arjun Kapoor marry Malaika Arora? Here's what actor replies to Karan Johar

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Arjun Kapoor spoke up about his relationship with Malaika Arora and whether they want to marry this year. Speaking to Karan, Arjun said, "I think that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: On the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Arjun Kapoor spoke out about his relationship with his long-term girlfriend Malaika Arora. Karan Johar, the show's host, asked Arjun if he and Malaika intended to take their relationship to the next level anytime soon.

    “I think at this point, and as much as I love coming on your show and being as honest and sincere about it, I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes,” Arjun told Karan. 

    Also Read: Bigg Boss 14's popular couple Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia to breakup? Read details

    “I think it’s unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I’m very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we’ve had to be in this comfortable happy space.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Arjun persisted, “I don’t want to speak about anything specifically right now because I think that’s unfair to the relationship to talk alone about it.”

    Rumours circulated a few months ago that Arjun and Malaika had called it quits after dating for approximately five years. Arjun, on the other hand, put an end to the allegations when he uploaded a sweet snapshot of the couple on his Instagram account to wish his ladylove a happy birthday.

    Also Read: Raj Kapoor's 100th Birth Anniversary: 7 best movies of the maestro

    Malaika recently addressed the split speculations in an interview. Malaika told the Times of India, "I don't want to discuss my personal space right now, and I am at the stage where I have spoken when I had to speak." I don't think I need to clarify anything since everything that needs to be said has already been spoken."

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
