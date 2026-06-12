Apple TV+ has renewed its breakout horror-comedy series 'Widow's Bay' for a second season. The renewal comes just before the Season 1 finale, cementing the Matthew Rhys-led show as one of the streamer's biggest hits.

'Widow's Bay' Renewed for Season 2

Just days before its Season 1 finale, Widow's Bay has secured a Season 2 renewal from Apple TV+, cementing the Matthew Rhys-led horror-comedy as one of the streamer's biggest breakout hits.

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On expanding the series, Matt Cherniss, head of programming, Apple TV, said, "From the moment audiences arrived in Widow's Bay, they've been hooked on every eerie mystery, unexpected laughs, and cursed secret that Katie, Hiro [Murai], Matthew, and the entire team have created." Matt added, "It's become one of those shows everyone's talking about, and we're thrilled to see audiences continue to embrace it. We can't wait to return for another season." The series hails from Dippold and Emmy-winning executive producer and director Hiro Murai, as per Deadline.

About 'Widow's Bay'

Here's the logline: In Widow's Bay, something lurks beneath the surface. Mayor Tom Loftis (Rhys) is desperate to revive his struggling community. There's no Wi-Fi, spotty cellular reception and he must contend with superstitious locals who believe their island is cursed. He wants these people to respect him. They don't. They think he is soft and cowardly. And he is. But Loftis is determined to build a better future for his teenage son and turn the island into a tourist destination. Miraculously, he succeeds: tourists are finally coming. Unfortunately, the locals were right. After decades of calm, the old stories that seemed too ludicrous to be true start happening again. (ANI)