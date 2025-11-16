'Wicked' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande opened up about challenges, including a scary incident where a man rushed Grande in Singapore. Erivo forcefully intervened. The duo also discussed their deep emotional connection to their roles.

'Wicked: For Good' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande have opened up about the emotional and physical challenges they have faced throughout the film's promotional tour, including a frightening incident at the Singapore premiere just days earlier, according to Variety.

Scary Singapore Premiere Moment

"We have come through some sh*t," Erivo said bluntly during a Screen Actors Guild NomCom consideration screening at the Saban Media Centre Wolf Theatre on Sunday night. "I mean, fu*k even this last week, let's be honest." Her remarks referenced the moment when a man jumped a barricade on the yellow brick carpet in Singapore and rushed toward Grande. The intruder briefly put his arm around the singer before Erivo forcefully intervened, pushing him away as security subdued and removed him. Grande was quickly comforted by Erivo and co-star Michelle Yeoh. The man was later arrested and charged, according to Variety.

Personal and Artistic Transformation

During the Q&A session moderated by Variety, Erivo and Grande, joined by castmates Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode, spoke candidly about how playing Elphaba and Glinda reshaped them personally and artistically.

Erivo on Confronting Fears as Elphaba

Erivo, who portrays Elphaba, reflected on her journey from drama school to inhabiting a character who once served as her emotional refuge. She recalled first connecting with the music of Wicked at the age of 20, years before she saw the stage production at 25, Variety reported. "That place that made me feel safe, I ended up being in," she said, noting that the role forced her to confront fears related to beauty, loneliness and loss. "I was too scared to look at what beauty is when seeing through the eyes of those who don't think that you're beautiful."

Grande on Rekindling Her Love for Performing

Grande grew emotional while describing how Wicked helped rekindle her connection to performing after a period of creative disconnect. "It really felt safe again to fall in love with creating," she said through tears. "Maybe I was being seen for the first time," according to Variety. She added that she feels relieved audiences will finally understand the full complexity of Glinda when the second film arrives. "People finally will get to see and know and love Glinda the way that I had to play her."

A 'Lifelong Sisterhood' Forged on Set

Both stars expressed deep gratitude for the bond formed on set, with Erivo praising director Jon M. Chu and the ensemble for fostering an unusually tight-knit cast. "You don't get a group of people this close often on a set, you don't earn family like this often," Erivo said.

Grande called Erivo "a lifelong sister" and described their partnership as "the greatest gift of my life."

When asked about saying goodbye to their characters, Grande playfully suggested the journey isn't truly over, joking about Cher's famously endless farewell tours before adding, "These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently."

Oscar Buzz for 'Wicked: For Good'

Wicked: For Good, the second instalment in Chu's two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, continues the story of Elphaba and Glinda as they grapple with power, friendship and legacy. The film is already considered a major contender this awards season, with Erivo and Grande seen as strong possibilities for back-to-back Oscar nominations, according to Variety. (ANI)