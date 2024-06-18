Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner

Former US President Donald Trump, who had a good relationship with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, believes that American media celebrities and socialites have fooled and betrayed him.

Donald Trump, who had a solid relationship with Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West, believes the American media celebrity and socialite betrayed him by celebrating his Democratic challenger Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory against him. According to the Washington Post, Trump expressed his displeasure with the fashion star during an interview with author Ramin Setoodeh after she posted three blue-heart emojis to celebrate Biden's win.

"I was disappointed in Kim," Trump said. “I get along with her fine. I got along with her then-husband — in fact, he endorsed me and all that stuff,” the former president added.

Trump was referring to Kanye West, who claimed not to have cast a ballot in the presidential election and who had considered running for office multiple times before his apparent and strongly anti-Semitic public meltdown.

“But with Kim, I did a lot of prison reform that she couldn’t get done with anyone else. Then, to be accepted by Hollywood, she didn’t endorse me,” Trump allegedly commented, pointing to Kardashian's attempts to improve the criminal justice system by advocating for the rights of individuals who have been wrongfully convicted.

However, Trump swiftly reversed himself, stating that "someone" told him Kardashian did not back him.

Trump's relationships with the Kardashian family

It should come as no surprise that Kardashian was critical of Trump. Trump had slammed her sister, Khloe, when hosting The Apprentice, and a 2016 Huffington Post piece stated that he had talked disparagingly about the reality TV celebrity.

Trump referred to her as “the ugly Kardashian” and a “piglet”, as per the report. During the interview, Trump admits that he and Khloe "never got along great" and had "little chemistry."

The former President commented on her appearance, saying, "She looks so much different now. "I saw her recently."

“Better! She looks better. It was just her time to be fired. It’s hard to be on a show like that. You’re with other people who are very smart. I mean, some of these contestants are vicious. I’d watch it go on, and they were ferocious.”

Following the dissolution of his marriage to Kardashian, West, who had formed close relationships with Trump, invited anti-semitic white nationalist podcaster Nick Fuentes to a meal with Trump.

Following the issue over Fuentes' attendance at the dinner, Trump maintained that he had no idea who Fuentes was and finally turned against West. He referred to him as a "seriously troubled man" and advised him not to enter politics because it would be a "total waste of time" since he "can't win".

