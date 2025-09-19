The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's web series The Bads of Bollywood was released, but Tamannaah Bhatia's song 'Gafoor' was not in it. The makers clarified it was just a promotional video to be released separately

Tamannaah's Song 'Gafoor' Missing, Makers Gave Clarification: Aryan Khan's web series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" has been released. Many people were waiting to see Tamannaah Bhatia's song "Gafoor" in it, but they were disappointed after watching the entire show, as the song was not included in the movie. This led to a flood of comments on social media. Many people wondered if it had been removed from the show. Now, the makers have issued a statement about it.

The Truth Behind Tamannaah's Song 'Gafoor'

During the promotion of the web series, Tamannaah's song 'Gafoor' was heavily promoted. The actress's charm in it was captivating the audience. Viewers were eagerly waiting for this track in the opening episode. But they were disappointed to find it missing from the final cut. The absence of the song led to speculation on social media, with many believing it was removed at the last minute. One social media user expressed surprise, writing, “Looks like the song got censored.”

Now, Red Chillies Entertainment has clarified that Gafoor was never meant to be a part of the show. Instead, it was created as a promotional video. The makers confirmed via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the full promotional video will be released separately. The production house shared a picture of Tamannaah and wrote, "#Gafoor - Promotional video will be released tomorrow."

One social media user posted, "Instead of a promo video, including this song in the show would have had more impact," while another wrote, “We need the uncut version.”

About 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

This show, a satire on the Hindi film industry, premiered on Netflix on September 19, with a special screening held for it. The series has now received fantastic reviews. The audience has also been thoroughly impressed by the show. People are praising Aryan's tight direction, the fun and comedy, and the fresh presentation of Bollywood. Viewers have called it value-for-money entertainment.

The show features Lakshya and Sahher Bambba in lead roles, along with Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi, Gautami Kapoor, and Manish Chaudhari. Artists like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in cameos.