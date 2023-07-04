Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Tamannaah Bhatia calls Vijay Varma an 'equal partner'? Know details about the Lust Stories 2 couple

    In a recent interview, Tamannaah Bhatia called her partner and Netflix's 'Lust Stories 2' co-star, Vijay Verma, 'an equal partner'. She revealed the reason behind this and said that she is the happiest she has ever been.

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 3:34 PM IST

    With the release of the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been the talk of the town. And recently they confirmed that they are dating each other. The couple also revealed that they started catching feelings while on the shoot of the Netflix Original. In spite of being quite private about their relationship, they have not shied away from talking about each other. They have always spoken very fondly of each other, and in a recent interview, Tamannaah spoke about Vijay’s certain characteristics, which make him “an equal partner.”

    Why Vijay Varma is ‘an equal partner’?

    Speaking of their love equation, Tamannaah said in an interview, “I'm the happiest I have been. He is a wonderful human being and an equal partner. I think he has a lot of strong women in his life and I feel like that's what it takes… when you respect those strong women, you respect your woman as well.” The Bahubali actress strongly voiced her opinion that men should be taught to respect women, instead of teaching women to behave in a certain manner in front of men. She also added that the current generation needs to learn how to give respect.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Tamannaah Bhatia refused arranged marriage proposals

    Reportedly, Tamannaah Bhatia also revealed that she had a lot of arranged marriage proposals coming her way. But all of them wanted her to stop accepting further acting projects. She was quick to refuse these proposals as, in her words, she was not ready to “enter any equation where women are expected to compromise on their most basic feelings.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Tamannaah-Vijay's first dating rumours

    The dating rumours between the Lust Stories 2 couple sparked first after a video of the duo kissing each other at a party in Goa, during New Year’s Eve surfaced on the internet. In spite of this viral video, the couple kept their relationship a secret under wraps for a long time and only broke silence very recently.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 3:34 PM IST
