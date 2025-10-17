Actor Finn Wolfhard has voiced his concerns that the Stranger Things Season 5 finale could mirror the controversial ending of Game of Thrones. Fans are now speculating how the show will conclude its Upside Down saga while meeting high expectations

Fans of Stranger Things are buzzing with speculation after actor Finn Wolfhard hinted that Season 5 of Stranger Things might possibly end similarly to the way Game of Thrones ended. As Mike Wheeler, his character on the hit show, he spoke about his concerns in a recent interview that fueled speculation among dedicated fans of the show.

'Game of Thrones’ Ending Could Mirror ‘Stranger Things'

Speaking frankly, Wolfhard felt that the last season of Stranger Things has enormous accolades. He said that though the show has maintained scary and thrilling narratives, he wished that the finale wouldn't meet with responses as controversial as those received by Game of Thrones' last season. His words suggest an awareness of pressures that such creators find themselves in, asked to please fans even as they close up convoluted storylines.

Fans Find Parallels

The analogy with Game of Thrones is that both series create a world of enormous fans in pop culture and have complicated plots. The judgment over the ending of GoT seemed to be leveled at its hasty storytelling and unresolved character arcs, leaving audiences divided. The same challenge faces Stranger Things, for it has many layers of mythology and adoring characters: how to deliver a finale worthy to the story and full of high expectations from the audience.

Weighing up Story and Fan Expectations

Wolfhard's reflection, therefore, points to the fine line that writers have to walk, narratively versus fan satisfaction. Season 5 is expected to be the last of the saga of the Upside Down, and now fans are eager to find good story closures for Eleven, Mike, and Hopper. The frankness of the actor brings out the pressure that the cast feels as the show nears its end.

Buzz in Anticipation

Twitter was buzzing with lots of gossip about twists and turns, as well as the fates of the characters. Fans discussing “The fear from Game of Thrones backlash” are commenting on ways the creators might tackle pacing, character arcs, and the climactic showdown with evil forces, if they ever exist. Fans hope that Stranger Things, unlike its predecessor series, might follow a meaningful finale filled with surprises.

While nothing has leaked as a spoiler so far, the anticipation for Stranger Things Season 5 has received a boost from Finn Wolfhard’s comments, which are bound to hold even more dramatic consequences as the finale approaches for the show. The cast and audience would mentally prepare themselves for a seemingly unforgettable finale similar to the one Hawkins and Upside Down stormed through at night.