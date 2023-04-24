Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spills beans about how social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook can destroy one's life. Scroll down to know more details on the same.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has spoken out about how social media trolls have repeatedly and constantly hurt him on multiple occasions. The actor also talked about how social media has reduced and almost diminished privacy for most people in the Bollywood industry.

In a recent interview with host Ranveer Allahbadia on his Youtube podcast show, Suniel Shetty opened up on social media in today’s age and said, "Today’s time of social media, there is no privacy, it destroys your life. One sentence edited in 15 different ways, put out in 15 different ways. It has destroyed our lives. You know it’s made it impossible. I am scared to talk."

ALSO READ: Rita Ora HOT Photos: Singer flaunts luscious body in scintillating bikini outfits

Suniel Shetty added, "We all have got forced to be diplomatic. You are hammering me otherwise for something that I have not done. Who is hammering me? Somebody I do not even know on Twitter or on Facebook. Abusing me, my family, calling my daughter a b**ch, calling my mother, for what? That hurts because I come from the old school."

Athiya Shetty, bollywood actress and daughter of Suniel Shetty, is subjected to online trolling. She tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, at the Dhadkan star Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. They hosted a typical Indian wedding. It was an intimate and dreamy wedding with traditional mehendi and haldi ceremonies. It was a small wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and family members.

"Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her wedding announcement with pictures of them as husband-wife on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty last appeared in the TV series Hunter and won the hearts of netizens and audiences with a brilliant performance in the OTT show. He will appear in Hera Pheri 3 and reunite with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details