Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

    Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty spills beans about how social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook can destroy one's life. Scroll down to know more details on the same.

    Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has spoken out about how social media trolls have repeatedly and constantly hurt him on multiple occasions. The actor also talked about how social media has reduced and almost diminished privacy for most people in the Bollywood industry.

    In a recent interview with host Ranveer Allahbadia on his Youtube podcast show, Suniel Shetty opened up on social media in today’s age and said, "Today’s time of social media, there is no privacy, it destroys your life. One sentence edited in 15 different ways, put out in 15 different ways. It has destroyed our lives. You know it’s made it impossible. I am scared to talk."

    ALSO READ: Rita Ora HOT Photos: Singer flaunts luscious body in scintillating bikini outfits

    Suniel Shetty added, "We all have got forced to be diplomatic. You are hammering me otherwise for something that I have not done. Who is hammering me? Somebody I do not even know on Twitter or on Facebook. Abusing me, my family, calling my daughter a b**ch, calling my mother, for what? That hurts because I come from the old school."

    Athiya Shetty, bollywood actress and daughter of Suniel Shetty, is subjected to online trolling. She tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, at the Dhadkan star Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. They hosted a typical Indian wedding. It was an intimate and dreamy wedding with traditional mehendi and haldi ceremonies. It was a small wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and family members.

    "Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her wedding announcement with pictures of them as husband-wife on her Instagram handle.

    Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty last appeared in the TV series Hunter and won the hearts of netizens and audiences with a brilliant performance in the OTT show. He will appear in Hera Pheri 3 and reunite with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 11:51 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Citadel star reveals how she will celebrate her 36th b'day RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Here's how Citadel star will celebrate her 36th b'day

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35 RBA

    Who is Sampath J Ram? Kannada actor dies by suicide at the age of 35

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her vma

    Britney Spears latest Instagram post spills details on her stance at people 'bullying' her

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said RBA

    Honey Singh claims he was not credited enough for Diljit Dosanjh's 2019 album; here's what he said

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details vma

    Khloe Kardashian's recent post gives insight into her failed relationship; know details

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu introduces 'special license' to serve liquor in marriage halls, family functions; check details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Citadel star reveals how she will celebrate her 36th b'day RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: Here's how Citadel star will celebrate her 36th b'day

    Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines; CM assures smooth pilgrimage-snt

    Char Dham Yatra begins with opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines; CM assures smooth pilgrimage

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Did Eden Gardens and Kolkata give MS Dhoni farewell during CSK conquest over KKR?-ayh

    IPL 2023: Did Eden Gardens and Kolkata give MS Dhoni farewell during CSK's conquest over KKR?

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: 12 Congress leaders taken into preventive detention over possible protest

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon