Shah Rukh Khan turning chef for THIS model has made internet go into frenzy; know details

It is no secret that the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, apart from being a stellar performer, is also loved by all his friends for being a brilliant host.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been called one of the best hosts by everyone. All his friends in the industry have revealed how warmly he takes care of his guest. This time, The Pathaan star has won fans' hearts on social media by showing off his cooking skills learned during the lockdown phase for this social media influencer.

Yes, you heard it right. The model in question here is Navpreet Kaur. Her experience was really amazing. She took to her official Instagram account and shared adorable glimpses of a blessed day of her life at Mannat. She clearly mentioned that the Pathaan actor himself baked a pizza for her. See the viral post here.

Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, Navpreet described how she felt inside the Mannat and expressed the excitement of having dinner with Khan family. In the post, her long caption reads, I promised myself I will never post it. But this memory is too precious to keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh-so-blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because ‘kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain’. All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming. Someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept calm and composure because I did not want to freak out in front of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family, and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair. Like a warm host and escorted me to the washroom door. At this point, my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at the mirror in the room. I found myself to be screaming out loud after this unbelievable incident. The dinner got served. I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

She added, "Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend. Although, he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm sweetheart. Against his angry young man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self. I am still refusing to believe it was not a dream. After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting. My cab driver did not waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen."

