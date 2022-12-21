Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why does Nayanthara avoid attending movie promotional events? The reason is out

    Nayanthara also discussed her groundbreaking successes and the gender disparities in the film as she approaches her 20th year as an actress.

    Why does Nayanthara avoid attending movie promotional events? The reason is out RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 5:21 PM IST

    Nayanthara's forthcoming horror thriller Connect is set to be released. As part of the marketing, the actress participated in interviews and discussed topics ranging from marriage, parenthood, and her career in the film business to inequity. She also discussed her groundbreaking achievements as she approaches the end of her 20-year career as an actor.

    When asked how she felt about her two decades in the film industry, Nayanthara responded, "It feels fantastic. When I think about it, I can't believe I've been alive for 20 years. But there were numerous periods of life in those twenty years that were all very, very pleasant."

    Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood divas hottest bikini pics that took internet by storm

    She said, "I was too young; I was 18 when I began working in the film industry. I went with the flow. I pointed after a specific point to accomplish various tasks. When we talk about movies and the film business, I want my name carved in its history. God, I believe, fulfilled that goal. And I believe that's a significant accomplishment."


    Nayanthara also mentioned that she had big hopes of attaining specific things in a male-dominated sector. "When I started the second decade, I had some dreams. There were no women-centric films and women were not given importance at that time. I used to wonder why heroines were not given any importance. Even if we attend an audio function, they'll make us stand in some corner. This is why I stopped attending such events," said the Lady Superstar, who is known for many blockbuster women-centric films.

    Also Read: Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU

    Nayanthara's next film Connect
    The film is produced by Vignesh Shivan under his own label, Rowdy Picture, and stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Haniya Nafisa, among others. Anupam Kher makes his long-awaited return to Kollywood with this project. For those unaware, the Lady Superstar previously collaborated with director Ashwin Saravanan on the 2015 horror movie Maya. Connect is set to enter theatres on December 22nd of this year.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 5:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON vma

    Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON vma

    Kangana Ranaut busts rumors of 'Emergency' the film, being shot inside the parliament - READ ON

    Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON vma

    Urfi Javed lashes out at MP Sushil Kumar Modi for his derogatory remarks on same-sex marriages - READ ON

    Video Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect RBA

    Video: Anushka Shetty watches Bhoota Kola performance in Mangaluru; netizens say Kantara effect

    Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU vma

    Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU

    Recent Stories

    football 'Champions League, here we come': PSG fans applaud Kylian Mbappe return just 3 days after World Cup 2022 defeat snt

    'Champions League, here we come': PSG fans applaud Mbappe's return just 3 days after World Cup 2022 defeat

    Namrata Malla SEXY pictures and video Bhojpuri actress shows off her perfect curvy body in song Laal Ghaghra RBA

    Namrata Malla SEXY pictures and video: Bhojpuri actress shows off her curvy body in song ‘Laal Ghaghra’

    Tarun Vijay presents pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee to Lok Sabha Speaker gcw

    Tarun Vijay presents pictorial book on Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee to Lok Sabha Speaker

    Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details AJR

    Taking cell phones, laptops and chargers out for security check at airport likely to end soon; check details

    Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood divas hottest bikini pics that took internet by storm vma

    Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani, Bollywood divas hottest bikini pics that took internet by storm

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon