Why does Nayanthara avoid attending movie promotional events? The reason is out

Nayanthara also discussed her groundbreaking successes and the gender disparities in the film as she approaches her 20th year as an actress.

Nayanthara's forthcoming horror thriller Connect is set to be released. As part of the marketing, the actress participated in interviews and discussed topics ranging from marriage, parenthood, and her career in the film business to inequity. She also discussed her groundbreaking achievements as she approaches the end of her 20-year career as an actor.

When asked how she felt about her two decades in the film industry, Nayanthara responded, "It feels fantastic. When I think about it, I can't believe I've been alive for 20 years. But there were numerous periods of life in those twenty years that were all very, very pleasant."

She said, "I was too young; I was 18 when I began working in the film industry. I went with the flow. I pointed after a specific point to accomplish various tasks. When we talk about movies and the film business, I want my name carved in its history. God, I believe, fulfilled that goal. And I believe that's a significant accomplishment."



Nayanthara also mentioned that she had big hopes of attaining specific things in a male-dominated sector. "When I started the second decade, I had some dreams. There were no women-centric films and women were not given importance at that time. I used to wonder why heroines were not given any importance. Even if we attend an audio function, they'll make us stand in some corner. This is why I stopped attending such events," said the Lady Superstar, who is known for many blockbuster women-centric films.

Nayanthara's next film Connect

The film is produced by Vignesh Shivan under his own label, Rowdy Picture, and stars Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Haniya Nafisa, among others. Anupam Kher makes his long-awaited return to Kollywood with this project. For those unaware, the Lady Superstar previously collaborated with director Ashwin Saravanan on the 2015 horror movie Maya. Connect is set to enter theatres on December 22nd of this year.