Dwayne Johnson opens up on Black Adam's future in the James Gunn-headed DCEU

Dwayne Johnson conveyed on Twitter that he connected with James Gunn recently. It is not the best news update for ardent Black Adam fans. We take a look at the important points and things to know from The Rock's letter to his fans. It is indeed a tear-jerker moment for the Black Adam fans who had wanted to see more of their favorite superhero on the screens fighting evil.

From the last few weeks, ever since Peter Safran and James Gunn took over the leadership and reigns of handling the DC Studios, the DCU has been shaken to its core. We got an update about Henry Cavill's highly-awaited Superman return getting shelved by the makers. The next blow came when the Gal Gadot starrer and Patty Jenkins' directorial Wonder Woman 3 got put on the back burner. It has been a bit too much for the DCEU fans to handle. DCEU fans are considerably puzzled over James and Peter's vision for the new DCEU.

Now, Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson is giving a big update on the future of Black Adam, and it's sad news for ardent fans of the superhero. In a letter posted on Twitter, The Rock revealed many things. We look at key points from Dwayne Johnson's letter to his fans.

1. Black Adam will not be in the "first chapter" of the new DCEU storytelling:

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Dwayne Johnson wrote a letter to his fans. He started by writing, "My passionate friends, I wanted to give you a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the character's future in the new DC Universe. James Gunn and I connected, and Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling."

2. Black Adam's story, though isn't over as of now:

Dwayne adds, "However, DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters." It means the Black Adam fans might still get to see their superhero in the distant DCU universe.

3. Dwayne Johnson wants DC (and Marvel!) to WIN BIG:

Rooting for both Marvel and DCU and wanting them to win big, the Hollywood star, Dwayne Johnson, added, "James and I have known each other for years and have always rooted for each other to succeed. It's no different now, and I will always root for DC (and Marvel) to win and WIN BIG."

4. Dwayne Johnson applauded James Gunn and DC leadership's creative lens:

Praising and acknowledging James Gunn and DC's new creative vision for DCU, Dwayne shared, "You guys know me, and I have very thick skin - and you can always count on me to be direct with my words. These decisions made by James and DC leadership represent their vision of DCU through their creative lens."

5. Dwayne Johnson will "ALWAYS LISTEN" to "very passionate and vocal" Black Adam fans:

Feeling proud of the Black Adam movie, Dwayne concluded by writing, "After 15 years of relentless hard work to finally make Black Adam, I'm very proud of the film we delivered for fans worldwide. I will always look back, on the fan reaction to Black Adam with tremendous gratitude, humility and love. We did great. To my very passionate and vocal Black Adam/Super Hero genre fans - I love you, THANK YOU, and I will ALWAYS LISTEN TO YOU and do my best to deliver and entertain you. What a helluva month - now we all need some Teremana! Have a productive week and HAPPY HOLIDAYS to you and your families! DJ".

