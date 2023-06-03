Has Angelina Jolie knowingly kept ex-Brad Pitt in dark and sold their co-owned vineyard?

According to revised paperwork submitted, Brad Pitt claims that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie deliberately kept him in the dark to sell off their co-owned vineyard.

Brad Pitt sued ex-wife and Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie in 2022 over the sale of her half of a French estate they owned together. A recently filed document by the actor declared that his ex-wife kept him in the dark while making the sale.

Brad Pitt has officially sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her half of a French Vineyard they co-owned back in 2022. Brad's lawyer claimed this sale deliberately had happened in total secrecy behind his back. The Fight Club star's lawyers expressed in a revised complaint that Brad was kept in the dark by Angelina Jolie.

In a press release back in 2021 by Brad Pitt, the actor revealed that Angelina Jolie had sold half of a French Vineyard to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler. He then decided to sue Jolie over the matter in February 2022. The star Brad Pitt and his lawyers filed a revised and amended complaint on Thursday in Los Angeles against his ex-wife that mentions that the actor was "kept in the dark" by Jolie as she went on with the sale.

The revised version reads, "That was by design: Jolie collaborated in secret with Shefler and his associates to pursue and then consummate the purported sale, ensuring that Pitt would be in the dark."

The document acquired by a leading global entertainment portal further states that Yuri Shefler’s company and Angelina "Knowingly violated Pitt and his company Mondo Bongo's contractual rights and forced a stranger into Brad's family home."

