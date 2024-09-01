Why did Kangana Ranaut deny doing Shah Ruhk Khan's 'Zero', Akshay Kumar's 'Singh Is Bliing'?

Kangana Ranaut stated she was offered Shah Rukh Khan's Zero (2018) and Akshay Kumar's Singh Is Bliing (2015). She also stated that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan have offered her leads in their flicks. But she declined both offers as she was considered for some of the biggest films of the last decade. She stated that she wanted to make unconventional films, such as playing Indira Gandhi in Emergency.

Kangana Ranaut's statement

Kangana said that Salman Khan had offered her a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and SRK had offered a role in 'Zero'. When she was asked if she had ever turned down a film featuring Akshay Kumar, she stated that Akshay Kumar offered her a role in 'Singh is Bling' as a female lead. Kangana also admitted to having difficulty in finding roles in films at times. However, her life altered following 'Queen' She did not want to accept all of the offers that came her way and in 2006, while Kangana was looking for work, nobody gave her anything, not even secondary roles. The 'Tanu Weds Manu' actress said that the film 'Queen' became a sensation in 2014, and then offers started coming in. She believed she had a unique chance.

Also read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's predicted due date has a SURPRISING connection with Ranbir Kapoor!

Professional front

Emergency is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical political drama film directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah and a scenario by Ranaut. The film is based on the Indian Emergency and stars Ranaut as Indira Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in key parts. The biopic film will be released in theaters on September 6, 2024.

Latest Videos