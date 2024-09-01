Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's predicted due date has a SURPRISING connection with Ranbir Kapoor!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in 2018 and announced their pregnancy in February 2024. Deepika's due date is September 2024, and sources suggest that the couple may relocate following the birth of their child. Amidst this, a recent report revealed the date and location where Deepika may give birth to her child. Netizens were eager to discover a relation to the actress's delivery date with her ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone's baby and Ranbir Kapoor to share birth date

Deepika Padukone may give birth to her baby on September 28, 2024, in a hospital in South Bombay. According to a close source, Deepika is now enjoying her holiday and will return to work in March 2025. As the rumor circulated online, netizens quickly realized that the anticipated date coincided with Deepika's ex-beau, Ranbir Kapoor's birthday September 28, 1982.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to have a baby boy?

Since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their pregnancy, fans have gone crazy. While the dual tones of the pregnancy announcement post sparked speculation that the couple would have twins, a brand later shared some glimpses of gift hampers for Deepika Padukone, which featured blue and white toned ceramic hangings such as fish, stars, and circles, fueling speculation that the actress would have a boy.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once one of the most popular couples, and their friendship would frequently turn heads. Their romance ended only a few years later, purportedly due to the actor's infidelity. However, the ex-couple is now content with their various life partners, and the four have a strong link with one another.

