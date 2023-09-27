Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Baahubali producer Shobhu Yarlagadda take action against Prabhas' new wax statue?

    The action film Baahubali's producer Shobhu Yarlagadda claimed the museum owners did not seek their permission to exhibit the statue, which featured Prabhas as Baahubali. The Mysuru museum has now decided to remove the statue. 

    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 2:31 PM IST

    The blockbuster hit film Baahubali's producer Shobhu Yarlagadda is not very happy with Prabhas' new wax statue at the Mysuru museum. The producer took to social media and claimed the museum owners did not seek their permission to exhibit the statue, which featured Prabhas as Baahubali. He also threatened to take an action against the museum. Soon after this, the museum owner, Bhaskar agreed to remove the statue. The museum also faced criticism on social media.

    According to Bhaskar, the producer expressed his displeasure with the monument and it shall be removed as he does not want to offend anyone.

    Shobhu Yarlagadda's post

    Expressing his disapproval of the statue, Shobhu wrote, "This is not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed." 

     

    The museum also has statues of actors like as Rajinikanth, Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Shankar Nag, Mr Bear, and others.

    About Baahubali

    S. S. Rajamouli co-wrote and directed the 2015 Indian Telugu-language epic action film Baahubali: The Beginning. The film was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works. 

    The sequel to the film created history at the Indian box office by earning Rs 80.75 crore in its second weekend. The film took over films like Aamir Khan's Dangal which grossed Rs 73.70 crores and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which collected Rs 63.50 crore. 

     

