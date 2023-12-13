Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78

    Marathi Actor Ravindra Berde and Ajay Devgn's Singham co-star Ravindra Berde passed away at 78 after suffering from throat cancer. Berde was discharged two days ago and suffered a heart attack at his Mumbai residence on Wednesday morning.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Ravindra Berde, a Marathi actor, died on Wednesday (Dec 13) morning after a long battle with throat cancer. He was 78. The legendary actor had been receiving treatment at Tata Hospital for the past few months. The actor was dismissed two days ago, according to ABP. The actor died due to a heart attack at his Mumbai home.

    Berde appeared in the 2001 film Nayak: The Real Hero, starring Anil Kapoor. He also appeared in Rohit Shetty's Singham, starring Ajay Devgn. He portrayed Zamindar Chandrakant in the film.

    Ravindra and his late brother, actor Laxmikant Berde, delivered several hit movies together. Ravindra had a heart attack while performing in 1995 and was later diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Berde's spirits were not dampened, and he delighted the crowd with his performance.

    About Ravindra Berde:
    He began his career in theatre in 1965 and gradually moved on to television and cinema. He appeared in almost 300 Marathi films during his distinguished career. He has also worked with performers such as Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Mahesh Kothare, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav. His performance in the film Pacchadlela garnered him significant professional acclaim and a place in the viewers' hearts. In addition, he has appeared in films like as Bakaal, Yeshwant, Hum Do Anjaane, Bhootachi Shala, Shripa, Shasan, Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, and many others.

    Ravindra Berde's wife, two children, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren survive him. His supporters have voiced their sorrow on social media and even sent condolences to the family.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
