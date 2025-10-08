Rajvir Jawanda, a 35-year-old Punjabi singer and actor, was killed in a traffic accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was known for his songs 'Sardaari', 'Kangani', and 'Do Ni Sajna', and was one of Punjab's most promising voices.

Rajvir Jawanda, a Punjabi musician and actor best known for his hits Sardaari, Kangani, and Do Ni Sajna, died 11 days after being severely injured in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was 35.

On September 27, Jawanda was riding his motorbike towards Shimla when it crashed with stray cattle near Baddi, leaving him gravely injured. He was originally treated at a local hospital before being transferred to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he remained on life support for many weeks.

Who was Rajvir Jawanda? Rajvir Jawanda was born in 1990 in Jagraon, Ludhiana, and grew up in a farming family before becoming a professional musician. He debuted in the Punjabi music industry in the mid-2010s as a trained vocalist, soon carving out a name for himself with his distinctive folk-inspired voice and relatable lyrics.

His breakthrough came with the 2016 single 'Sardaari', which was followed by other successful songs including 'Kangani', 'Do Ni Sajna', 'Zor', and 'Sohni'. Many of his songs on YouTube have garnered millions of views, solidifying his place as one of the most identifiable voices in the new-generation Punjabi scene.

Jawanda has appeared in Punjabi films such as 'Subedar Joginder Singh' (2018), 'Jind Jaan' (2019), and 'Mindo Taseeldarni'. His performances were frequently commended for their genuine appeal and honesty.

In a career spanning less than a decade, Rajvir Jawanda combined a traditional Punjabi sound with contemporary narratives about love, pride, nostalgia, and daily survival. His songs frequently highlighted rural Punjab while also connecting with metropolitan audiences.

Fans have filled his social media accounts with tributes, uploading videos from performances and his most recent album, 'Tu Dis Painda', which was released earlier this year.

With Rajvir's death, the Punjabi business loses another young talent at the height of his creative potential, a reminder of how transient greatness can be.