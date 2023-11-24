Who was Rajkumar Kohli, veteran director who passed away? Read more

Rajkumar Kohli, renowned for his cinematic contributions with iconic movies such as Jaani Dushman, Nagin, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, breathed his last this morning at the age of 93. The veteran filmmaker succumbed to a heart attack, marking the end of a prolific career that spanned several decades.

Rajkumar Kohli, a stalwart in the film industry, embarked on his cinematic journey in 1963 with the directorial and production debut of Sapni, a film that featured the acclaimed actor Prem Chopra in the lead role. Over the years, Kohli became synonymous with his unique storytelling and distinctive directorial style, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Rajkumar Kohli, the distinguished filmmaker, his creative brilliance and directorial prowess spanned a career of several decades. Born in 1929, Kohli made an indelible mark on Bollywood, particularly known for his work in the 1970s and 1980s. He ventured into the film industry in 1963 with his directorial and production debut, 'Sapni,' setting the stage for a prolific journey. Rajkumar Kohli's directorial repertoire includes iconic films such as "Jaani Dushman," "Nagin," and "Pati Patni Aur Tawaif," each contributing to the cinematic landscape in its unique way.

In a tragic turn of events, it has been reported that Rajkumar Kohli's demise occurred around 8 A.M. today. The filmmaker, father to actor Armaan Kohli, was discovered by his son in a critical state. Allegedly, Rajkumar Kohli had entered the shower in the morning and failed to emerge for an extended period. Concerned for his father's well-being, Armaan Kohli intervened by breaking the door, only to find his father collapsed on the floor.

Efforts were made to rush Rajkumar Kohli to the hospital promptly, but, regrettably, he was declared dead. The funeral arrangements are slated for this evening, marking the final farewell to a cinematic maestro whose contributions have left an indomitable legacy in the Indian film industry.

