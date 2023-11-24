Breaking: Mansoor Ali Khan apologizes to Trisha; Here's what we know

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan had been officially booked by the Chennai city police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against fellow actor Trisha Krishnan. The decision to take action was made following an order from Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also played a proactive role by taking suo motu cognizance of the matter and issuing a directive to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Khan.

Mansoor Ali Khan had moved to court for anticipatory bail for his controversial remarks against his co-star Trisha Krishnan. Meanwhile, the Chennai police issued a summon to the actor to appear for an inquiry in connection with the case. The actor appeared for enquiry yesterday, and remarked that his remarks were 'misunderstood'.

There was a sentiment of dialing down the tone yesterday, after he emphasized that he would not be apologising to Trisha for his statement. He also said that he has been humiliated by actors of various languages.

However, after having given his statement in writing to Thousand Light police station of Chennai, he came out and spoke to the reporters where he apologised for his statement and emphasised that his comments were misunderstood.

Earlier in the day, however the court treated the anticipatory bail case as dismissed as withdrawn as the Nungambakkam police were cited as the respondent erroneously.

The whole thing started when Khan expressed regret at a press conference for not having a 'bedroom scene' with Trisha Krishnan in Leo and his experience of having done a lot of 'rape' scenes.

ALSO READ: Mansoor Ali Khan moves court for anticipatory bail over remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan

Earlier Chiranjeevi also condemned the actor for his distasteful remark. In a tweet, Chiranjeevi asserted that he stood with every woman who has been subjected to such horrid comments.

ALSO READ: Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

Read the tweet here: