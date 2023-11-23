Mansoor Ali Khan moves court for anticipatory bail over remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan

The Tamil star Mansoor Ali Khan has moved the court for anticipatory bail for his controversial remarks against his co-star Trisha Krishnan. The Chennai police issued a summons to the actor to appear for an inquiry in connection with the case.

Mansoor Ali Khan faces legal action over derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan; Chennai police files FIR

The actor was officially booked by the Chennai city police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against fellow actor Trisha Krishnan on November 22. The decision to take action was made following an order from Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also played a proactive role by taking suo motu cognizance of the matter and issuing a directive to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against Khan.

Trisha Krishnan and Mansoor Ali Khan both featured in Lokesh Kanagaraj's latest film, 'Leo,' which starred Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. Despite Trisha delivering a noteworthy performance in the film, she did not share screen time with Mansoor. In a recent interview, Mansoor expressed regret about not having the opportunity to share a 'bedroom screen' with Trisha, further mentioning his past involvement in 'rape scenes.' Trisha responded strongly to this remark, indicating her disapproval of Mansoor's inappropriate comments. The incident has sparked controversy and led to legal action against Mansoor for alleged derogatory remarks, highlighting the sensitivity surrounding such issues in the entertainment industry.