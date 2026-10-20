Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh died at 37 on Tuesday, October 20, just three days after his uncle, veteran music director Deva, passed away. Sabesh, who was reportedly battling prolonged health complications, will have his final rites in Chennai today.

Tamil actor Karthik Sabesh passed away at the age of 37 on Tuesday, October 20, just three days after the demise of his uncle, veteran music director Deva. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, deepening the grief already felt by his family. His final rites are scheduled to take place today in Chennai, marking a solemn occasion for his loved ones and the fraternity.

The actor's death follows a period of prolonged illness, adding another layer of tragedy to the family. This marks another devastating loss, coming shortly after his uncle Deva’s passing on October 17, and approximately a year after the death of his father, music director Sabesh. The cumulative impact of these three losses within such a short span has left the prominent film family in profound sorrow.

A Battle with Illness

Sabesh had reportedly been hospitalised for two months, undergoing intensive treatment for severe health complications. Media reports indicate he was receiving dialysis, a critical procedure for kidney failure, and had been in intensive care before his condition tragically deteriorated. Despite the best medical efforts, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on October 20.

The actor's father, music director Sabesh of the renowned Sabesh-Murali duo, also passed away roughly a year ago. This makes Karthik Sabesh's death the third within the extended family in a particularly short and heartbreaking period, a sequence of events that has deeply saddened the entire film community.

Film Career and Family Legacy

Karthik Sabesh made his acting debut in the 2004 Tamil film Dreams, a project that introduced him to the cinematic world. He later appeared in several notable projects, showcasing his talent in films such as Vallavan, Kulir 100°, Udhayam NH4, and Mahabalipuram. His performances garnered him recognition and established him as a familiar face in the industry.

His family has deep roots in the Tamil film industry, contributing significantly to its musical landscape. He was the son of music director Sabesh, half of the popular Sabesh-Murali duo, and the nephew of the highly respected music director Deva, a stalwart known for his extensive contributions and distinctive style in Tamil film music over several decades. This familial lineage connected Karthik to a rich artistic heritage within the industry.

A String of Tragedies

The passing of Karthik Sabesh compounds an already difficult year for his family. The death of his father, music director Sabesh, approximately twelve months prior, was a significant loss. Just days before Karthik's own demise, the family was mourning the passing of his uncle, veteran music director Deva, on October 17. The news of Karthik Sabesh's death on October 20, a mere three days later, has plunged the family into an unimaginable period of grief, dealing with successive bereavements.

Karthik Sabesh is survived by his wife, Ramya Karthik, and their two young daughters, Brishanithara and Hairanithara. The Tamil film fraternity has expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences over the successive losses experienced by this prominent film family, standing in solidarity during this exceptionally challenging time.

The final rites for Karthik Sabesh are set for 4:30 pm today at the Valasaravakkam crematorium in Chennai. Family members, friends, and colleagues from the film industry are expected to gather to pay their last respects to the young actor and mourn the tragic end of a life cut short.