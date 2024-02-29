Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who was K Shivaram, actor-turned-bureaucrat who passed away?

    Renowned Kannada actor and former bureaucrat K Shivaram, known for his versatile roles in movies like "Ba Nalle Madhu Chandrake" and "Vasantakavya," passed away. Transitioning from civil service to acting, he left a legacy of dedication. Despite health challenges, including a recent hospitalization, he succumbed to a heart attack.

    Renowned actor and former bureaucrat K Shivaram, known for his memorable roles in Kannada movies, has passed away. Shivaram smoothly transitioned from a successful career in government service to the glitz and glamour of acting, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and versatility. With a love for cinema and serving the public, K Shivaram entered the Kannada film scene with his debut in "Ba Nalle Madhu Chandrake." Despite facing early challenges and criticism, Shivaram's impressive performance in "Ba Nalle Madhu Chandrake" silenced sceptics and established him as a notable actor.

    Throughout his career, Shivaram appeared in notable films like "Vasantakavya," "Khalnayaka," "Yarige Bede Duddu," "Game for Love," "Naga," and "O Prema Deva." Although he didn't replicate his debut success, Shivaram remained beloved in the Kannada film industry, captivating audiences with his charm and talent.

    Despite his success in acting, Shivaram's true passion lay in public service. Graduating as a KAS officer in 1985, he later became the first Kannadiga to pass the IAS exam in Kannada, rising to the rank of an IAS officer. Even with his prestigious career in civil service, Shivaram never lost his love for cinema.

    In the 1990s, Shivaram boldly decided to leave his government job and pursue acting full-time. His dedication paid off as he became a favourite among Kannada movie fans, earning the nickname of a "lucky hero."

    Following his retirement from civil service in 2013, Shivaram entered politics, initially joining the JDS party. Despite facing setbacks, including an unsuccessful run in the Lok Sabha elections, he later found a place in the BJP. Recently, Shivaram's health declined, leading to his hospitalization on February 3. Despite undergoing surgery and initially showing signs of improvement, his condition worsened, ultimately leading to his passing due to a heart attack.

