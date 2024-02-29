BREAKING: Sandalwood actor, former IAS officer K Shivaram no more

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and prominent Sandalwood actor K Shivaram has passed away due to a heart attack at HCG hospital in Bengaluru. Known for his roles in Kannada cinema, Shivaram had a distinguished career in civil services and served as Managing Director at MSIL. He transitioned into politics post-retirement.

Shivaram, known for his versatile talents, showcased his acting prowess in the iconic movie "Ba Nalle Madhuchandrake." His contribution to the Kannada film industry earned him a special place in the hearts of movie enthusiasts.



Shivaram served as a district collector in various state districts throughout his career, demonstrating his commitment to public service. Additionally, he held the position of Managing Director at MSIL until his retirement in 2013. He has another feather to his career that he is the first person to clear the IAS exam writing in the Kannada language.



Following his retirement, Shivaram ventured into politics, contesting from Vijaypur in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. His dedication to serving the people remained unwavering even after transitioning from civil services to politics.

As news of his passing spreads, arrangements are made for his final darshan at his residence on Modi Road, allowing friends, family, and admirers to pay their last respects to the departed soul.