Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for his roles in KGF, Om, and Nalla, passed away after a long battle with thyroid cancer. Here’s a look at his life, career, struggles, and estimated net worth at the time of his death.

Famous Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for his menacing yet memorable villain roles, passed away on November 6, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer. He had been suffering from thyroid cancer for the past few years, undergoing continuous treatment while bravely fighting the illness. Despite his deteriorating health, Harish remained optimistic and continued to inspire fans and colleagues. Many stars from the Kannada film industry, including actor Yash, producer Umapati Srinivas, and members of Darshan’s fan base, had extended financial support for his medical expenses.

A Familiar Face in Kannada Cinema

Harish Rai rose to fame in the 1990s with his powerful performances as a villain in films like Om, Nalla, and Jodi Hakki. His intense screen presence made him one of the most recognised antagonists in Sandalwood. Over the years, he appeared in several acclaimed Kannada movies, including Underworld, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Bhoogata, Taayavva, Nanna Kanasina Hoove, and Jafar Alias Murgi Jafar.

He later gained renewed fame for his roles in KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, where his portrayal of supporting negative characters added depth to the storylines. Apart from Kannada, Harish also acted in Tamil films such as Mindum Oru Kaadhal Kadhai and Raj Bahadur, showcasing his versatility across languages.

A Life Marked by Struggles and Strength

Behind the camera, Harish’s life was filled with both challenges and resilience. He openly spoke about his health struggles and financial difficulties during treatment. Several film personalities, YouTubers, and well-wishers visited him during his final months, assuring him of their support.

Reports also mention that Harish was once imprisoned in a case years ago. When actor Darshan faced a similar situation, Harish became emotional, recalling his own jail experiences. Despite hardships, he remained loved in the industry for his honesty and humility.

His Battle With Cancer

Harish’s health had severely declined in recent months due to thyroid cancer. His body had become frail, his stomach swollen, and he was unable to bear his own weight. Even in such a condition, he continued to remain hopeful and expressed gratitude towards those who stood by him. Sadly, after years of struggle, Harish passed away, leaving behind his wife and two sons.

Net Worth Of Harish Rai

At the time of his death, Harish Rai’s estimated net worth was modest, around ₹30 to ₹40 lakh. Despite acting in several hit films, he faced severe financial strain in his later years due to medical expenses.

A Legacy Remembered

Harish Rai’s death marks the end of an era for Kannada cinema’s golden age of villains. From the 90s classics to modern blockbusters like KGF, his contribution to Sandalwood remains unforgettable. Fans and colleagues continue to remember him as a talented actor, a fighter, and a man who never gave up, even in the face of overwhelming odds.