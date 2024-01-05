Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100

    Veteran Hollywood actor Glynis Johns, known for her role in 'Mary Poppins', died on January 4 in Los Angeles at 100 years old. According to the news, Glynis will be buried next to her father, actor Mervyn Johns, in the United Kingdom.

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100 RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    Glynis Johns, a British actor, died in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 4. She was 100 years old. She was widely recognised for her performance in the film 'Mary Poppins' as suffragette mother Winifred Banks. Mitch Clem, Glynis Johns' manager, announced her death in a statement, calling it a'sombre day for Hollywood'.

    Glynis Johns, the performer who played Mary Poppins, died on January 4. Her grandson, Thomas Forwood, and three great-grandchildren survive her. According to the BBC, she will be buried in the United Kingdom next to her father, actor Mervyn Johns.

    Mitch Clem, her manager, confirmed her death and termed it a "sombre day for Hollywood." He further said, "Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood." Mitch Clem was her manager for 25 years.

    Also Read: Lok Sabha 2024: Will Manoj Bajpayee contest election from Bihar? Here's what he said

    Who was Glynis Johns?
    Glynis Johns was a well-known actor whose career lasted more than 60 years. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Desiree Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical 'A Little Night Music' in 1973. She performed 'Send In The Clowns' as part of the initiative. Sondheim reportedly created the song for Johns. When it was converted into a picture in 1977, she was replaced by Elizabeth Taylor.

    Johns was born in South Africa on October 5, 1923. Her Welsh actor parents were on stage. Her breakthrough came in 1948, when she played Miranda, the mermaid. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her part in 'The Sundowners' in 1960.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here

    She appeared in 'Batman' and 'Glynis' in addition to her many television appearances. 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Superstar' are two of her most recent efforts. Glynis Johns spent her final years after retirement at a residence in Hollywood, where she died quietly. 

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar eliminated by THIS contestant due to slap incident, Netizens angrily react RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar eliminated by THIS contestant due to slap incident, Netizens angrily react

    Lok Sabha 2024: Will Manoj Bajpayee contest election from Bihar? Here's what he said RBA

    Lok Sabha 2024: Will Manoj Bajpayee contest election from Bihar? Here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande angry at Vicky Jain as he sings 'Bheege honth tere' for Ayesha Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan to make her Kannada debut with Yash in THIS film, details here

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande accuses Vicky Jain of being jealous of her captaincy, indulge in verbal fight

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric cars to ferry VVIP guests

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric cars to ferry VVIP guests

    Kerala: Video song praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes viral on social media; WATCH rkn

    Kerala: Video song praising CM Pinarayi Vijayan goes viral on social media; WATCH

    42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu opens today: What you should know anr

    42-km-long Munnar-Bodimettu opens today: What you should know

    Cops urge people to avoid identical passwords on social media sites to prevent cyber fraud vkp

    Cops urge people to avoid identical passwords on social media sites to prevent cyber fraud

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap' osf

    AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap'

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon