Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100

Glynis Johns, the performer who played Mary Poppins, died on January 4. Her grandson, Thomas Forwood, and three great-grandchildren survive her. According to the BBC, she will be buried in the United Kingdom next to her father, actor Mervyn Johns.

Mitch Clem, her manager, confirmed her death and termed it a "sombre day for Hollywood." He further said, "Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives. Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood." Mitch Clem was her manager for 25 years.

Who was Glynis Johns?

Glynis Johns was a well-known actor whose career lasted more than 60 years. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Desiree Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim's Broadway musical 'A Little Night Music' in 1973. She performed 'Send In The Clowns' as part of the initiative. Sondheim reportedly created the song for Johns. When it was converted into a picture in 1977, she was replaced by Elizabeth Taylor.

Johns was born in South Africa on October 5, 1923. Her Welsh actor parents were on stage. Her breakthrough came in 1948, when she played Miranda, the mermaid. She was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars for her part in 'The Sundowners' in 1960.

She appeared in 'Batman' and 'Glynis' in addition to her many television appearances. 'While You Were Sleeping' and 'Superstar' are two of her most recent efforts. Glynis Johns spent her final years after retirement at a residence in Hollywood, where she died quietly.