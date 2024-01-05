Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha 2024: Will Manoj Bajpayee contest election from Bihar? Here's what he said

    As per media reports, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is set to run for Lok Sabha from Bihar's West Champaran district. The news went viral in no time and caught Manoj’s attention. Later the star reacted to the same

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 9:49 AM IST

    Actor Manoj Bajpayee has responded to news that he may enter politics and run in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. On Thursday, a news source reported that Manoj was planning to run for Lok Sabha from Bihar's West Champaran district. The post quickly went viral, catching Manoj's notice.

    The actor categorically rubbished the rumours by writing, “Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye! (Who told you this, or did you have a dream last night? Tell me).”

    On January 1, 2024, Manoj Bajpayee surprised everyone by posting a shirtless selfie on his Instagram account. The actor was seen showcasing his abs in the shot. Captioning it, he wrote, “New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na? (See how delicious soup has affected my body, Totatally killer look, isn’t it?) (sic).” Through the fun wordplay, he was referring to his next project, ‘Killer Soup’, which will be releasing on Netflix. In the photo, Manoj sported a chiseled body and six pack abs.

    Many celebs praised his fantastic change in the comment section. Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Chuppe Rustom”, while Sunil Grover praised him and wrote, “Aag laga di aane internet pe.” His Family Man co-star Sunny Hinduja wrote, “Wah wah… Mujhe nahi pata tha aap mein bhi aib hai sir.”

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 9:49 AM IST
