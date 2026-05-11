Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died on Sunday night when their automobile collided with a truck at Exit No. 12 on the ORR in Hyderabad's Adibatla police station boundaries.

A calamity has rocked the Telugu film industry. Bharath Kanth, a young actor, was killed in a traffic accident. Trilok, a well-known cinematographer, died in the same accident. This event has deeply saddened the film community. According to ANI, the accident occurred at Bonglur Gate on the Outer Ring Road, as they were driving from Nellore to Hyderabad. It appears that a container truck approaching from behind collided with their automobile. According to reports, star Bharat Kaand and cameraman Trilok perished on the scene as a result of the incident.

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Bharath (31) and Trilok (31) were emerging stars in the Telugu cinema industry.

According to Telangana Today, Adibatla Inspector B Ravi Kumar stated, "When the automobile approached exit number 12, Bharat Kanth, who was driving it, collided with a container truck ahead of it. Both Bharath Kanth and Sai Trilok were seriously injured and died on the spot.

Who Was Bharat Kanth?

Bharath Kanth, who played the hero in the newly released film 'Talent', has acquired popularity for his performance. He has also appeared in Telugu and Hindi online series and has grown popular with the public. Bharath was a dancer, content producer, and actor. He has more than 40,000 Instagram followers and almost 30,000 YouTube subscribers.

In 2021, he appeared in the film Gramam, directed by Chenna Narayana and starring Rupa Sridevi as the lead. The actor also appeared in the 2024 film Tenant.

Trilok has worked as a cinematographer on several Telugu films and has received unique acclaim in the industry. As soon as this awful occurrence was reported, film superstars and fans expressed their sympathies on social media. Industry sources express their sadness, stating that losing two talented individuals at the same time is really unfortunate.