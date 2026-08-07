Veteran Indian actress Usha Nadkarni, 80, has lived alone in Mumbai since 1987, embracing solitude despite early fears. Best known for Pavitra Rishta, she reflects on a career built through personal sacrifices, with her son living abroad and siblings passed away.

80 years old - That's Usha Nadkarni, the veteran actress who made a mark across Hindi and Marathi cinema and television. Today, she continues to captivate audiences, navigating a life defined by deep solitude. Born May 27, 1946, Nadkarni has lived independently in Mumbai for nearly four decades. She lives alone - her only son resides abroad, and all her siblings have passed away. No immediate family is nearby in her daily life.

Pavitra Rishta gave her fame. As Savita Deshmukh in the popular television serial, she became a household name. Nadkarni's career spans over six decades. She built an impressive filmography, including more than 20 films and 15 TV series. Fans praised her for often playing strong, sometimes stern, characters. In 2018, she even appeared as a contestant on the Marathi version of Bigg Boss.

Living Alone Since 1987

It began as a personal choice, but in her golden years, it has evolved into a firm reality. She truly manages her daily life without immediate family present. Initially, she felt afraid. She even requested a security guard to accompany her to her door, fearing potential attacks. Talking to Rajshri Marathi she said, "I'm used to it. I've been living alone since 1987. I'm not scared at all. I used to be scared when I first moved into my building. I would ask the guard to accompany me to my door because I was afraid somebody would attack me from behind. But I'm not scared anymore."

The veteran actor added, "People can't tell how they'll die. Some people go in their sleep, some people die in the hospital. I'm not scared even one bit. If I die in my sleep, my neighbours would come knocking and think, ‘Buddhi ne darwaza nahi khola hai (The old lady didn't open the door)'."

From Being Separated From her Husband

In her 2025 conversation with Pinkvilla, she had said, "I would go visit him when I had the time. There was no set schedule. Marathi plays would occupy all my time, because there would be multiple performances in a single day." My son still tells me that I've only given birth to him. His real mother was my mother."

On Growing Up In a Strict Household

She said, "If he (her father) found the newspaper to be crumpled or crooked in any way, he would lose his temper and tear it up. If he saw that our school books weren't kept in neat rows, he would tear them up in anger. My mother would tell him that he'd only have to buy new ones, so he shouldn't tear them."

On Always Wanting to be an Actor

She said, "I always wanted to be an actor since my childhood. My mother didn't approve. She was a teacher, and from her point of view, she was right. We were middle-class people. Our neighbors were very nosy. I say, ‘To hell with those people. You should do whatever you want'. I first acted when I was in 4th standard; now I am 80, and I am still acting."