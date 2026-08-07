Varun Dhawan will star in Yash Raj Films' debut horror movie, directed by 'Rocket Boys' fame Abhay Pannu. The project, marking YRF's first foray into the horror genre, is scheduled to go on floors this year for a 2027 theatrical release.

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to headline Yash Raj Films' first-ever horror feature, marking the banner's entry into the genre with a theatrical release planned for 2027, according to sources close to YRF. The film will be directed by Abhay Pannu, best known for 'Rocket Boys'. Pannu has also written the screenplay. The project is scheduled to go on floors later this year.

YRF's Strategic Foray into Horror

An industry source confirmed Varun Dhawan's casting, saying, "Varun has come on board as the lead for YRF's first horror film." The source added, "Yash Raj Films is entering the horror genre for the first time with a feature film directed by Abhay Pannu, strategically championed by Akshaye Widhani (Chief Executive Officer of Yash Raj Films), and now headlined by Varun Dhawan as the lead. YRF has made films across almost every genre except horror. Come 2027, and the banner will finally step into this genre."

Abhay Pannu's Theatrical Debut

The film marks Pannu's theatrical directorial debut after earning acclaim for 'Rocket Boys'. It also reinforces Yash Raj Films' stated commitment to supporting a new generation of filmmakers.

Varun Dhawan's Second YRF Collaboration

The upcoming project will also mark Varun Dhawan's second collaboration with Yash Raj Films after the success of 'Sui Dhaaga', as he returns to headline the studio's first theatrical horror film. (ANI)