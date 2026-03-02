Chris Hemsworth shared that the secret to his long-lasting marriage with Elsa Pataky is 'honesty.' He values her truthful feedback on his work, even if it's critical, calling her opinion his 'north star' and 'barometer' for success.

Actor Chris Hemsworth shared the secret to his years-long marriage with wife Elsa Pataky, and it comes down to one simple thing: "honesty."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 'North Star of Truth'

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Chris and Elsa spoke openly about what keeps their relationship strong even after many years together. According to the actor, Elsa's honest opinion, even when it is tough to hear, plays a big role in their marriage. Chris said that Elsa never hesitates to tell him the truth, especially about his work. He shared that while others may praise his work, Elsa tells him clearly if something does not work. "There's an honesty, the north star of truth, that you're going to get with Elsa. I can show something to a bunch of other people, and they might be like, 'Oh, great work,' but Elsa will tell me if it sucks."

"I'll tell him, 'That's actually not funny. It doesn't work,'" his wife Pataky added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elsa Pataky (@elsapataky)

A Barometer for His Career

Talking about his career, the actor shared that Elsa's honesty helps him decide whether a project feels right. He said her opinion is like a guide for him, as he knows he will always get the truth from her. "Elsa's honesty is my barometer for whether something works. I take that with the films I do, the commercials, whatever," he added. "It's like everyone else can tell me one thing, but I know that I'm going to get the absolute truth from her."

"And it's sometimes dressed up in gentleness from time to time, so that it doesn't shatter my soul, which I appreciate," he further said.

Relationship and Family

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky first met in 2010 and got married later that same year in Australia, according to PEOPLE. The couple are parents to three children: daughter India Rose and twin sons Sasha and Tristan. (ANI)