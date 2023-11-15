Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry? Kiara Advani once revealed about him on an old video-watch

    Kiara Advani had cracked the "Who is Orry" enigma four years back. A previous interview clip featuring Kiara discussing Orry is currently doing the rounds.

    Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry? Kiara Advani once released about him on an old video-watch RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Orhan Awatramani, who goes as Orry, is the one who is now grabbing everyone's interest. For all Bollywood celebs and star kids, Orry, a well-known socialite and celebrity from Mumbai, is the perfect best buddy. Orhan is the celebrity friend you always wanted—he has over 566k Instagram followers. His identity is still unknown, though. No one knows what his true profession is.

    You may find Orry, whose true name is Orhan Awatramani, having fun with star kids at almost every Bollywood function. He gives his fans access to behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from a number of important events. During her most recent appearance on "Koffee With Karan 8," Sara Ali Khan shared some quite intriguing details about herself.

    Also Read: Nana Patekar slaps fan during film shoot; viral video surprises social media users - Watch

    Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry? Kiara Advani once released about him on an old video-watch RBA

    Meanwhile, a video from June 2019 that shows Orry gushing about Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and wishing them well on their forthcoming film, "Kabir Singh," has gone viral. After his video message had finished playing, Shahid asked Kiara about him.

    She said, "This is Orhan Awatramani. His brother (Kabir Awatramani) was in my class, and he was my junior in school. And this (Orry's video message) was really sweet."

    Shahid then said, "He (Orry) was really happy for you," Kiara replied, “Yes, genuinely he was like... this is a surprise. That's really sweet... I was like, 'Oh Orhan from school'. Very cute.”

    Who is Orhan Awatramani aka Orry? Kiara Advani once released about him on an old video-watch RBA

    In his video message, Orry had said, “Hi Kiara, I just want to say such a big congratulation on your new movie Kabir Singh. I remember I used to see you in high school every other day. You were my vice-captain. And now I am seeing you all over Instagram every day, and all over the television. I want to say that you are so full of life and so full of energy, and I am so proud of how far you have come and how hard you have worked. I wish you and Shahid the biggest congratulations.”

    The most recent "Koffee With Karan 8" episode highlighted Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. In a portion of the episode, Sara Ali Khan revealed information regarding the viral figure on the Internet, Orry. Orry and Sara got along well, frequently clicking at dinner parties and even going on excursions together. "Who is Orry, the world wants to know?" inquired Karan Johar.

    Sara replied and said, "He is a man of many things, he is a really funny person.” Ananya Panday added, “I think he is going by -Loved but misunderstood. He is good with captions, so I keep asking him for captions. Not sure what he does. He works on himself.”

    For those who don't know, Orry is close friends with several star kids, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Sara, and Nysa Devgn.

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2023, 2:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Phoenix Release Date: Aju Varghese horror drama movie to hit theatres on THIS date rkn

    Phoenix Release Date: Aju Varghese horror drama movie to hit theatres on THIS date

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..." SHG

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..."

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fun banter leaves fans awaiting for their on-screen union ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's fun banter leaves fans awaiting for their on-screen union

    Nana Patekar slaps fan during film shoot; viral video surprises social media users - Watch

    Nana Patekar slaps fan during film shoot; viral video surprises social media users - Watch

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande points middle finger to Abhishek Kumar escalating argument [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Ankita Lokhande points middle finger to Abhishek Kumar escalating argument [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Fact-Check: India Post Payments bank account will NOT be blocked for non-update of PAN card anr

    Fact-Check: India Post Payments bank account will NOT be blocked for non-update of PAN card

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python snt

    Engineer who failed to get into IIT creates NASA's snake-like robot EELS, inspired by Indian python

    Phoenix Release Date: Aju Varghese horror drama movie to hit theatres on THIS date rkn

    Phoenix Release Date: Aju Varghese horror drama movie to hit theatres on THIS date

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..." SHG

    Jawan director Atlee Kumar responds to plagiarism accusations; says, "A mob always wants to attack me..."

    Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 25 lives lost as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge AJR

    Major accident in Jammu and Kashmir: Over 25 lives lost as bus plunges into Chenab river gorge

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon