Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty defends Qazi Touqeer against Yung DSA, promises him a playback opportunity in a future film and invites Gullu to join Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty gave two contestants of Bigg Boss 20 opportunity of making their career a reality through Weekend Ka Vaar. In defending Qazi Touqeer from the criticism of housemate Yung DSA, Rohit offered the singer an offer of playback in his future movie. Rohit also encouraged Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, to participate in his reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Rohit served as a host in place of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 20.

Rohit Shetty Defends Qazi Touqeer, Makes Film Promise

Rohit defended Qazi against Yung DSA's comments about the age and career of Qazi. Rohit explained that success could come at various stages of one's life and did not allow Yung to judge Qazi's journey.

Then he complimented Qazi for entertaining performance on Bigg Boss 20 and suggested that Qazi should not get worked up during arguments and speak in a sensible manner.

Apart from this, Rohit felt that Qazi will now get much more public love as well as professional options outside the house as well. While asking whether he could work with him, he promised him one thing that if there comes a romantic track in his next film, Qazi will be chosen as playback singer.

Gullu Invited To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi

This was not the only participant who got such positive vibes from the director. Rohit praised the tough yet comic performances of Gullu and felt that he must participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also said Gullu has be playing good in this game so far.

Bigg Boss season 20 is streaming at 10:30 p.m. on Colors TV and 9 p.m. on Jio Hotstar.