Scene Early Review: Suriya has offered a glimpse into Scene, his upcoming Tamil film directed by Jithu Madhavan. The actor describes it as a crime thriller packed with humour, setting expectations ahead of its November 6 theatrical release

Suriya has shared fresh details about his upcoming Tamil film Scene, describing it as a crime thriller that combines suspense with director Jithu Madhavan’s signature humour. The actor spoke about the project at a promotional event in Dubai on October 25, ahead of its scheduled theatrical release on November 6, 2026.

The film, which also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, has generated interest among fans with its unusual combination of genres and a creative team making its Tamil cinema debut. Here are three key takeaways from Suriya’s latest comments about the film.

Suriya Calls Scene a Crime Thriller With Jithu Madhavan’s Trademark Humour

At the Scene Live In Dubai promotional event, held at Silicon Central Mall on October 25, Suriya offered an insight into the film’s tone. According to remarks shared by film industry tracker Ramesh Bala on X, the actor described Scene as a crime thriller driven by Jithu Madhavan’s distinctive sense of humour.

Suriya also recalled his first experience hearing the director narrate the story. He said he began laughing within the first five minutes, suggesting that comedy plays an important role in the film’s storytelling.

The comments offer an early indication of what audiences can expect from the project. However, they reflect the lead actor’s perspective rather than an independent review, and the film’s actual execution will become clear only after its theatrical release.

Suriya Says Working With Jithu Madhavan and the Team Felt Fresh

Suriya also spoke about his long-awaited collaboration with Jithu Madhavan, the filmmaker known for blending humour with engaging storytelling. The actor revealed that he had wanted to work with the director and was pleased that the opportunity had finally come together with Scene.

Reflecting on his career, Suriya noted that the experience felt fresh despite having spent 28 years in the film industry and worked on 48 films. He also highlighted the contributions of co-stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, along with composer Sushin Shyam.

The collaboration is notable because it brings together a prominent Tamil cinema star and a creative team making its debut in the industry. For Suriya, the experience appears to have offered something different from his previous projects.

He also hinted at an unpredictable theatrical experience, leaving audiences curious about how the film balances its crime-driven narrative with comedy.

Scene Release Date, Cast and Other Details

Scene is an upcoming Tamil action comedy written and directed by Jithu Madhavan. The film marks the director’s debut in Tamil cinema, while composer Sushin Shyam is also making his Tamil film debut with the project.

The title teaser was released on September 9, 2026, offering audiences their first glimpse of the film ahead of its promotional campaign.

Suriya, Nazriya Nazim and Naslen headline the cast, with Anandraj, Lal, Raj Priyan and others appearing in supporting roles. The film is produced by Suriya and Jyothika under their respective banners, Zhagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment.

Vineeth Augustian has handled cinematography, while Ajmal Sabu is responsible for editing. With its mix of crime, action and humour, the film is positioned as a different kind of theatrical offering for Suriya.

Scene is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 6, 2026, coinciding with the Diwali festive period. Whether its genre combination delivers the unpredictable experience promised by Suriya remains to be seen when the film reaches theatres.